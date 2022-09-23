The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PANCAKES: Start Barboursville Fall Fest on Saturday by enjoying a pancake breakfast provided by the Barboursville Lions Club at the Barboursville Senior Center on Central Avenue from 7 until 11 a.m. The cost is $6 for adults; $4 for children ages 5-12; and free for children 4 years old and younger. Take-out orders are available. Patrons are encouraged to bring eyeglasses that are no longer being used. For more information, contact Lib Ciccolella at 304-972-7587.

QUEENS: The Barboursville Fall Fest Queen, 27-year-old Dominique Collins, of Normantown, West Virginia, and daughter of David and Kelli Collins, and Barboursville Fall Fest Teen Queen, 15-year-old Ashley Joseph, of Barboursville, and daughter of Michael and Jennifer Joseph, will reign at the Barboursville Fall Fest and will represent it at the 2023 Miss West Virginia USA and Miss West Virginia Teen USA pageant in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

