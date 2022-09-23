PANCAKES: Start Barboursville Fall Fest on Saturday by enjoying a pancake breakfast provided by the Barboursville Lions Club at the Barboursville Senior Center on Central Avenue from 7 until 11 a.m. The cost is $6 for adults; $4 for children ages 5-12; and free for children 4 years old and younger. Take-out orders are available. Patrons are encouraged to bring eyeglasses that are no longer being used. For more information, contact Lib Ciccolella at 304-972-7587.
QUEENS: The Barboursville Fall Fest Queen, 27-year-old Dominique Collins, of Normantown, West Virginia, and daughter of David and Kelli Collins, and Barboursville Fall Fest Teen Queen, 15-year-old Ashley Joseph, of Barboursville, and daughter of Michael and Jennifer Joseph, will reign at the Barboursville Fall Fest and will represent it at the 2023 Miss West Virginia USA and Miss West Virginia Teen USA pageant in Buckhannon, West Virginia.
DEGREE: Congratulations to Mary Anna Ball, daughter of Patty Ball, of Barboursville, and the late Jeff Ball and granddaughter of Greta Ball, who flew to London, England, recently to receive her master’s degree in dance history and physiology from the University of Roehampton, London campus. Mary Anna was granted a Fulbright scholarship through Marshall University, where she received her bachelor’s degree. She is only the fifth student in Marshall University’s history to receive this honor. Mary Anna, a 2015 Cabell Midland High School graduate, is working with the Charleston Ballet of West Virginia. Congratulations also to her brother, Steven Ball, a senior pre-med student at West Virginia University, who recently was selected to join WVU’s medical global brigade to go to Panama as a medical volunteer during spring break.
90TH: Belated birthday wishes to Greta Ball, of Barboursville, who celebrated her 90th birthday Sept. 12 with a party given by her children, John and Teresa Ball and Vince and Brenda Keys. Fifty friends and family members helped her celebrate.
GATHERING: Ten Ebenezer Medical Outreach employees, former employees and volunteers enjoyed their first get-together since 2019 on Tuesday at the Red Lobster restaurant in Huntington. Those who attended were Sally Lowe, Pam Dice, Fran D’Egidio, Rebecca Glass, Yvonne Jones, Joyce Spencer, Chyrl Budd, Brecka Hamlin, Norma Frazier and Bonnie Havir.
GOLF: The Riviera Ladies Golf Association held its golf tournament recently at Riviera Golf and Country Club in Lesage. The championship flight winners were Judy Hutchins, first low gross, and Drema Watts, second low gross; Claren Perkins, first low net, and Cynthia Maret, second low net; and Brenda Cornwell, low putts. The first flight winners were Becky Brogan, first low gross, and Edna Meisel, first low net.
MEETING: The Woman’s Club of Huntington will meet at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, at noon Oct. 5. The speaker will be Carol Bailey, executive director of the United Way of the River Cities. Members are asked to wear the color purple to show support for all the programs sponsored by Branches, as guests from Branches will attend the meeting in honor of Domestic Violence Month. Luncheon reservations must be made by Monday, Sept. 26.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Tom Baldwin, John Riffe, Luke Adkins, Larry Thaxton, Vickie Short, Tenny Crockett, Jean Mays, Amy Reiter, Amy Herrenkohl, Janet Hanichen, Matt McComas, Andy Ryder, David Steele, Karen Ryan, Deb Dzierzak, Luke Wagoner, Jeff Wise, Ann Black, Nancy Cain Burgess, Tina Hagley, Cindy Jackson, Tara Fullen, Charlie Fletcher, Jeannie Zatter, Sarah Lehewe, Rodney Bear, Brittany Bartrum, Zac Andrew Chapman, David Lane, Diana Sizemore, Hilliary Townsend, Joann Whitehead, Lee Starkey, Naomi Goodrich and Joey Black.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Evelyn Stewart, daughter of Ryan and Melissa Stewart and granddaughter of Jim and Sue Stewart, who blew out two candles Monday; to my great-grandson, Madden Watson, who was 7 years old Tuesday; to Garland Knapp, who celebrated his 91st birthday Wednesday; to twins Carla Westcott and Colleen Thew, who celebrated their birthdays Thursday; to Linda Adkins, whose 61st birthday was Thursday; to Eliza Mae Hughes, who will be 5 years old Saturday; and to Kelvin Loren Ball, whose 11th birthday is Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries are Jim and Beryl Myers, Tim and Maureen Effingham, Aaron and Caroline Roma, and Chuck and Wendy Clark.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
