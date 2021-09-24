SEMIFINALISTS: Congratulations to three Cabell Midland High School students who are National Merit semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program: Emily Akers, daughter of Mark and Julie Akers of Barboursville; Jacob Lee, son of Daria Davis of Ona; and Grant Mullins, son of James and Alison Mullins of Culloden. These academically talented seniors have the opportunity to continue competing for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered nationwide in the spring.
VISITING: Jack and Judy Damron Yager, of Fort Myers, Florida, are in Huntington this week to attend two events. Last Saturday, Jack, the sports information director for Marshall University in 1971 and ’72, was recognized along with other staff members, coaches and players before the MU/East Carolina football game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. This Friday evening, the couple will attend the 50-year reunion of the Barboursville High School Class of 1971, of which Judy was a graduate.
SILVER MEDAL: This week, Rupert Pratt announced via social media that his book, “Tri-State Heroes of ’45: Together with a Year in the Life of a West Virginia Farm Family,” has been awarded a 2021 Silver Medal in the memoir/biography category by the Military Writers Society of America. This book is a compilation of local, national and world events from 1945 seen through the perspective of rural life on a little farm in Salt Rock. It is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Pratt, a Marshall University graduate, is a 1951 grad of Barboursville High School.
63RD: Congratulations to Jim and Beryl Myers, who celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday. They are the parents of three children, Bruce and Barbara Myers; Steve and Cheryle Myers; and Beverly and Kent May. They have two grandchildren. Jim and Beryl are both graduates of Barboursville High School.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach sponsors a free community dinner from 3 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is chicken strips, green beans, baby bakers, slaw, bread, cookies and beverages. All are welcome. The dinner is provided by Encompass Health. Special guests who will help GBCO volunteers serve the dinner are the Encompass Health staff and members of the Cabell Midland High School football team. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Cindy Edmonds, Tom Baldwin, John Riffe, Larry Thaxton, Vickie Short, Tenny Crockett, Jean Mays, Amy Reiter, Amy Herrenkohl, Jonathan Napier, Andy Ryder, David Steele, Karen Ryan, Sara Cancel, Jeanne Zatter, Rodney Bear, Brittany Bartrum, Zac Chapman, David Lane, Pam Mayes, Tara Fullen, Diana Sizemore, Charlie Fletcher, Hilliary Townsend, Lee Starkey, Caleb Adams, Sara Lehewe, Joel Black, Hope Gunter, Lori Ann Hawks, Danny Woolums and Ann Black.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to twins Carla Westcott and Colleen Thew, who celebrated their birthdays Wednesday; to Linda Adkins, who celebrated her 60th birthday Wednesday; to Eliza Mae Hughes, who blows out four candles Friday; to Kelvin Bell, whose 10th birthday is Friday; to Cindy Jackson, whose birthday is Friday; and to Bill Shafer Sr., who celebrates his 81st birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tim and Maureen Effingham, Aaron and Caroline Roma, Chuck and Wendy Clark, Chuck and Stephanie Adkins, and Jeremy and Kelsey Spears.
