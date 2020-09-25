Community News
ARTWORK: Congratulations to Larry Brumfield, of Barboursville, whose painting, “The Scream, 2020,” was accepted into the 2020 Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The show opened Sunday, and the exhibit will be on display until March 1, 2021. The painting is a digital print on a 30-inch by 40-inch canvas displaying an abstract image that shows intense fear because of some unbearable physical or psychological trauma. Brumfield says he created the artwork as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He is a graduate of Huntington East High School and studied chemical engineering at Purdue University and Georgia Tech University.
DRONES: Meghan Salter, a gifted education teacher at Martha Elementary School, was asked last week to join the Women and Drones Advisory Board, a network that brings together women from around the world to help them connect and succeed in the drone industry. She is an FAA certified remote pilot who has a passion for integrating drone technology into the classroom for all students, but especially carries out the commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education focused on girls. Last spring, Salter was named Teacher of the Year for Cabell County Schools and is one of five finalists in the statewide Teacher of the Year award that will be announced this fall. Meghan and her husband, Kenny, live in Huntington. She is the daughter of Nancy Webb, of Coal Grove, Ohio, and the daughter-in-law of Bill and Nancy Salter, of Barboursville.
PARENTS: Congratulations to new parents, Ryan and Melissa Stewart, of Charleston, whose daughter, Evelyn Ann Stewart, was born in Huntington on Saturday. She is the sister of Emmaline and Benton Stewart. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Sue Stewart, of Barboursville, and maternal grandparents are Beth Chambers, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Perry Chambers, of Columbia, Pennsylvania. Great-grandparents are Carl and Pat Chambers, of Bloomington, Indiana.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club is sponsoring a holiday-themed rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Sept. 25, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. In addition to clothing and household items, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations will be offered. Rummage will be on sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert for $5 will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-429-1816.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Allen, Tom Baldwin, Nick Fralic, John Riffe, Cindy Edmonds, Melissa Newman, Janet Hanichen, Andy Ryder, David Steele, Pat Stultz, Tammy Stultz, Marshall Henry, Don Ball, Jean Mays, Mike Clark, Larry Thaxton, Vickie Short, Tenny Crockett, Amy Reiter, Amy Herrenkohl, Garry Ramey, Sara Cancel, Naomi Goodrich, Jeannie Zitter, Joey Black, Rodney Bear, Brittany Bartrum, Hope Gunter, David Lane, Pam Myers, Linda Adkins, Tara Fullen, Diana Sizemore, Charlie Fletcher, Hilliary Townsend, Lee Starkey and Lori Ann Hawks.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to twins, Carla Westcott and Colleen Thew, who celebrated their birthdays Tuesday; to Ann Black, whose birthday was Thursday; to Eliza Mae Hughes, who blew out three candles Thursday; to Kelvin Loren Bell, who was 9 years old Thursday; and Bill Shafer Sr., who celebrates his 80th birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jim and Beryl Myers, Aaron and Caroline Roma, Tim and Maureen Effingham, Chuck and Wendy Clark, Chuck and Stephanie Adkins, and Jeremy and Kelsey Spears, who celebrated their 30th anniversary Thursday.