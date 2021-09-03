CHEERLEADERS: The 2021 football cheerleaders for Barboursville Middle School have been selected. They are eighth-graders — Madalyn Hanna, Riley Kuhn, Lia Moore and Shayne Shouldis; seventh-graders — Bella Godfrey, Anna Keyes, Jadyn Layne and Riley Williamson; and sixth-graders — Ryan Ball, Sydney Blake, Cami Johnson, Laney Lucas, Lilly Mader and Kennedy Wagoner. Shelley Stewart is the cheerleading coach.
ROSIES: Ring a bell for Rosies takes place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in the Hampton Room of The Woodlands Retirement Community. The Woman’s Club of Huntington Choral Ensemble will sing a salute to “Rosie the Riveter” sung to the tune of “Blessed Assurance.” The song was arranged by Carolyn Becker and her daughter, Karen Becker, cello professor, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The closing program with the Choral Ensemble features Jennifer Plyburn, Nancy Thompson, Carolyn Becker, Sharon Smith, Jane Fotos, Sheila Brownfield and Janice Chandler Gold, accompanist/director. Pamela McCoy, Jewell Matthews and Carolyn Becker, Woman’s Club members, make up the event committee. Rosies are recognized and share their stories. One minute of silence and ringing of the bells takes place at 1 p.m. Parking is limited, so car pooling is encouraged.
BOOK SIGNING: A book signing will take place in October for local writer Laurie Robinson-Sammons’ new book, “One Story, Many Voices,” which is an invitation to listen to the firsthand accounts, both harrowing and hopeful, of sexual abuse and exploitation, victimization, survival and healing. It is also a call to equip ourselves with the education, research and strategies needed to truly advocate for and to contribute to the healing of children and young adults who have survived the unimaginable and somehow have come out on the other side. This is Robinson-Sammons’ second book and may be ordered online at www.onestorymanyvoices.com or purchased in local bookstores.
YOUTH MINISTER: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church welcomes Ashlee Gallion as its new youth minister. She is a patient care manager for St. Mary’s Home Health and has been an assistant professor at Marshall University’s School of Nursing. Gallion has a doctorate of nursing from Eastern Kentucky University. Youth meetings are held on Wednesdays from 6 until 8 p.m. in the lower level of the church, 733 Shaw St., Barboursville. Everyone is welcome.
EXHIBIT: The Huntington Museum of Art will participate in Huntington’s celebration of its 150th birthday by having on view the Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit from Sept. 18 through Jan. 16, 2022. The exhibit’s primary focus includes artists who have lived and worked in the city, such as Chuck Ripper and Adele Thornton Lewis. The show will also highlight work in a variety of media from the late 19th century to contemporary artworks by Vernon Howell, June Kilgore, Theresa Polley-Shellcroft, Klaus Ihlenfeld, Tina Williams Brewer and Don Pendleton.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the Cabell County Commission chambers at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Raelyn Crank, Kat Hesson, Sara McComas, Philip Alexander, Ennis Johnson, Jenny Clark, Raymond Blake, Sherrie Childers, Sam Ransdell, Sara Adkins, Katelynn Williams, Tosha Adkins, Stephanie Killengsworth, Asia Marchum, Tanner McDaniel, Cara Adams, Missy Morgan, Sara Clayborne, Daniel Norton, Michael Ginn, Stephanie Hysell, John Dial, Nannie Sizemore, Alan Atteberry, Peggyann Pratt, Ethel Howard Clark, Shawn Hawks, Charlotte Preston Harber, Phyllis Cardwell Moody, Libby Perry, Jenny Anderson, Lucy Workman and Larry Stutler.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Benton Stewart, who blew out eight candles last Saturday; to Madison Ann McDaniel, who celebrated her 16th birthday Tuesday; to Ava Blake Meadows, who was 9 years old Wednesday; to Braden Wilks, who was 11 years old Thursday; and to Tim Brown, who celebrates his 61st birthday Monday, Sept. 6.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries are Mark and Sara McComas, John and Teresa Ball, Duane and Cheryl Sharp, Mark and Nancy Doll, Danny and Charlotte Gardner, Bill and Sue Lucas, Ed and Ethel Clark, and Derek and Robyn Chapman.
