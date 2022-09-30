LEO CLUB: Kudos to members of the Barboursville Middle School Leo Club who helped their sponsoring organization, the Barboursville Lions Club, give the pancake breakfast Saturday morning during the Barboursville Fall Fest. Barboursville Middle School teacher Kathy Van Horn sponsors the Leo Club that has a membership of more than 90 students. The officers of the organization are Candice Huh, president; Kennedy Fisher, vice president; Jadyn Lane, vice president of special projects; Milla Werthammer, secretary; Luke Huh, treasurer; and Patti Robertson, Morgan McKinney and Bradley Johnson, board of directors.
MINI: Eight members of the 1953 and 1954 Barboursville High School classes met Sept. 24 at Logan’s for a mini-reunion. Those who attended were Wilma Smith, Charlene Watkins, Mary Ann Hale, Bill Call, Barbara Woodrum, Dick Spencer, Billy Willis and Mary Murphy.
REUNION: Remembering the “good old days,” the Huntington East High School Class of 1957 held its 65-year reunion Sept. 23 at the Barboursville American Legion with 42 classmates, spouses and friends attending. The planning committee for the reunion included Randall Rhoades, Linda Zban, Nancy Asbury, Pat Smith, Judy Henderson, Donna Luty and Don Wallace.
TRIP: For 24 years, Kim Staggs, of Proctorville, Ohio, and seven of her friends — Kathy Combs, Judy Campbell, Pam Grooms, Sue Rose, Janie Kirker and Judy Bennington, of West Union, Ohio, and Joan White, of Chicago, Illinois — have gone on a trip each year to shop, find good restaurants and enjoy local activities. Every other year they go to Door County, Wisconsin, on Lake Michigan, and the alternate years they have gone to different places such as Las Vegas, Nashville, Chicago and Asheville, North Carolina. This year they enjoyed the Outer Banks of North Carolina. As six of the women are educators, they plan these trips during the summer months.
TEEN QUEEN: Congratulations to Chloe Smalley, a sophomore at Huntington High School, who was selected as Miss C-K AutumnFest Teen Queen at the Spring Valley High School pageant. She is the daughter of Jason and RaShawna Smalley, of Huntington, and the granddaughter of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley, of Barboursville, and Barbara Rowe, of Gilbert, West Virginia.
PARENTS: Congratulations to first-time parents Jay and Whitney Pyles Plyburn, whose daughter, Sedona Mae Plyburn, was born Sept. 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is the first grandchild of Reverend Jim and Jennifer Plyburn, of Lavalette, and Dr. Carol DeLong Pyles, of Miami Lakes, Florida. Proud father, Jay, is a 2002 graduate of Cabell Midland High School and a 2007 grad of Marshall University. He is a news anchor for WZZM in Grand Rapids.
ART: The Tri-State Arts Association presents its Fall Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the area behind the fountain in Ritter Park. Twenty artists will sell paintings and photographs, and food trucks will be available. For more information, call Laura Moul at 304-743-8281.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Cindy Edmonds, Carolyn Jarrell, Jaedon Prentice, Charlotte Crandall, Kathy Weekly, Leila Rozzi, Whitney Shull, Tammy Cava, Misha Ross, Rosetta Tolliver, Irv Johnson, Greg McComas, Megan Paul, Tammy Franklin, Ed Miller, Trish Burns, Zac Andrew Chapman, Kelli Floyd, Pam Mays, Kimmy Michelle Lewis, Scott Fullen, Tiffany Evans, Megan Webster, Hope Gunter, Drew Wright, Alex Deering, Rachell Webb, Jerry Burns and Monica Marshall.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Lincoln Holbrook, who blew out four candles Tuesday; to Lori Ann Hawks, who celebrated her 50th birthday Tuesday; to Jack Hobbs, whose 83rd birthday is Saturday; and to Zayvion Booth, who will be 4 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jay and Emilee Stiltner and Chuck and Stephanie Adkins.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
