LEO CLUB: Kudos to members of the Barboursville Middle School Leo Club who helped their sponsoring organization, the Barboursville Lions Club, give the pancake breakfast Saturday morning during the Barboursville Fall Fest. Barboursville Middle School teacher Kathy Van Horn sponsors the Leo Club that has a membership of more than 90 students. The officers of the organization are Candice Huh, president; Kennedy Fisher, vice president; Jadyn Lane, vice president of special projects; Milla Werthammer, secretary; Luke Huh, treasurer; and Patti Robertson, Morgan McKinney and Bradley Johnson, board of directors.

MINI: Eight members of the 1953 and 1954 Barboursville High School classes met Sept. 24 at Logan’s for a mini-reunion. Those who attended were Wilma Smith, Charlene Watkins, Mary Ann Hale, Bill Call, Barbara Woodrum, Dick Spencer, Billy Willis and Mary Murphy.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

