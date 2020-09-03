WINNER: Congratulations to Jeff Rollyson, who won the men’s division of the 2020 West Virginia Golf Association’s amateur tour tournament, a tournament that is held throughout the season where each player accumulates points in each event he plays. The golfer with the most points wins player of the year. Rollyson, a 1971 Barboursville High School grad, has been playing golf for about 30 years. He lives in Barboursville with his wife, Candy.
RETIRED: Former Barboursville resident Michelle Kirk Clancy has retired after teaching for 30 years. She taught in two counties in Maryland — for 14 years in St. Mary’s County as a middle school language arts teacher and for 16 years in Calvert County as an English language arts teacher and an advanced placement coordinator. Clancy, a Barboursville High School 1985 graduate, received her Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education from Marshall University and her Master of Science degree in integrated curriculum from Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. In her free time, Michelle plans to get more involved in church and community activities. She and her husband, Brian, live in Maryland. Michelle is the daughter of the late Millard and Mary Kirk, of Barboursville.
WORSHIP: Beginning Sunday, Sept. 6, the congregation of Barboursville Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church is invited to worship in the sanctuary of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, while heating and air-conditioning work is completed at Kuhn. The KMPC congregation will meet at 12:30 p.m. each Sunday for worship, and everyone is asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing.
CELEBRATE: Danny and Charlotte Gardner, of Huntington, have enjoyed some celebrations the past couple weeks. On Aug. 17, their grandson, Jed, blew out 11 birthday candles, and on Sept. 1, their grandson, Thomas, celebrated his 14th birthday. Danny and Charlotte celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary Sept. 1.
BIOGRAPHY: Reverend Frank Bourner, a former pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, has written a biography, “Made from Raw Materials,” that may be purchased online at Barnes and Noble or Amazon.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Raelyn Crank, Andrew Pearson, Kat Hesson, Debbie Burns, Sara McComas, Philip Alexander, Jenny Clark, Raymond Blake, Fern Allred, Sherrie Childers, Monica Jackson, Bettie Staggs, Rick Epperly, Rick Treadway, Verna Williams, Sam Ransdell, Libby Perry, Larry Stutler, Jenny Anderson, Phyllis Cardwell Moody, Lucy Workman, Stephaine Killengsworth, Asia Marcum, Tanner McDaniel, Michael Ginn, Tim Brown, Peggyann Pratt, Stephanie Hysell, Shawn Hawks, Cara Adams, John Dial, Missy Morgan, Daniel Norton, Sara Adkins and Michael Ginn.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Madison Ann McDaniel, who celebrated her 15th birthday Monday; to Ava Blake Meadows, who blew out eight candles Tuesday; to twin brothers Kenneth and Matthew Ratliff, who celebrated their 42nd birthdays Wednesday; and to Ethel Howard Clark, whose 73rd birthday is today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Kenny and Sandy Pearson, Mark and Sara McComas, Charles and Mary Gerwig, Bittner and Peggy Ballard, Duane and Cheryl Sharp, Roger and Delora Call, Eric and Paula Lingenfelter, Derek and Robyn Rison, and Ed Clark and Ethel Howard, who observed their 42nd anniversary Thursday.