GET-TOGETHER: Members of the 1964 Barboursville High School Class are invited to a get-together today, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Fly In Café, 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington. For more information, call 304-690-6108.

PAGEANT: At the 2023 Barboursville Fall Fest Queen pageant that was held Aug. 26 at the Barboursville Middle School, Ally Spellman was selected as the 2023 Barboursville Fall Fest queen. She is the 20-year-old daughter of Randy and Kim Spellman of Fairmont, West Virginia, and is currently a student at West Virginia University who is majoring in fashion, dress, and merchandise. She will reign over the Barboursville Fall Fest, Sept. 28-30, and will represent the Fall Fest at the 2024 WV Association of Fairs and Festivals pageant and the 2024 WV USA pageant. Olivia Travis, the 18-year-old daughter of Daniel and Michelle Travis of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, was selected as the 2023 Barboursville Fall Fest Teen Queen. She is a current student at WVU and is majoring in psychology. She will reign over the Barboursville Fall Fest and represent the Fall Fest at the 2024 WV Teen USA pageant. Brittani Mills-Holbrook was the emcee for the program and Beverly Mills is the pageant director. She has been the director of this pageant since 2008.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

