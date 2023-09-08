GET-TOGETHER: Members of the 1964 Barboursville High School Class are invited to a get-together today, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Fly In Café, 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington. For more information, call 304-690-6108.
PAGEANT: At the 2023 Barboursville Fall Fest Queen pageant that was held Aug. 26 at the Barboursville Middle School, Ally Spellman was selected as the 2023 Barboursville Fall Fest queen. She is the 20-year-old daughter of Randy and Kim Spellman of Fairmont, West Virginia, and is currently a student at West Virginia University who is majoring in fashion, dress, and merchandise. She will reign over the Barboursville Fall Fest, Sept. 28-30, and will represent the Fall Fest at the 2024 WV Association of Fairs and Festivals pageant and the 2024 WV USA pageant. Olivia Travis, the 18-year-old daughter of Daniel and Michelle Travis of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, was selected as the 2023 Barboursville Fall Fest Teen Queen. She is a current student at WVU and is majoring in psychology. She will reign over the Barboursville Fall Fest and represent the Fall Fest at the 2024 WV Teen USA pageant. Brittani Mills-Holbrook was the emcee for the program and Beverly Mills is the pageant director. She has been the director of this pageant since 2008.
WINNER: Congratulations to Drema Watts, a local golfer, who won two state pins within one week at the Riviera Ladies Golf League’s tournament and Big Bend Ladies Golf League’s tournament. A state pin is a two-day handicap tournament that is sponsored by the West Virginia Golf Association for all leagues. This is the third golf course where she has won a state pin. The third one was at the former Scarlet Oakes Golf Course.
50TH: Danny and Charlotte Aldridge Gardner celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last weekend at The Greenbrier with their family. They have three children, Elizabeth Estep and Andrew and Edward Gardner, and have four grandchildren, James Michael and Jed Estep and Thomas and Abigail Gardner. They were married at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington on Sept. 1, 1973, and are now retired from their family business, Gardner’s Refrigeration.
MEETING: The Board of Directors of the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, in the mayor’s conference room at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes reports from the Huntington Police Department, the Department of Planning and Development, and the Cabell County health department. The board will also review applications for funding received from city neighborhood groups and will consider the application for membership to the board from the Crossroads Community Neighborhood Association. For more information, contact Carole Boster at boster436@comcast.net.
CELEBRATION: Homecoming Sunday will be celebrated on Sept. 17 at Olive Baptist Church, 2508 Merritts Creek Road, Huntington. The McSweeney Family Singers will provide the special music at 10 a.m. and Evangelist John Arnold will deliver the morning message at 11 a.m. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the morning services. There will be no Sunday evening service. Gordon Rutherford is the pastor. Everyone is welcome.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will host its monthly breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8-10 a.m. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and under. To-go meals are available and the auxiliary will have a bake sale. Everyone is welcome.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sara McComas, Greg Racer, Sally Wells, Carolyn Dilcher, Connie Gesner, Malinda Ross, Reba Swann, Russ Prichard, Rhett Hoover, Charlotte Preston Harber, Phyllis Cardwell, Craig Simpson, Jenny Anderson, David Tyson, Missy Morgan, Sara Clayborne, Daniel Norton, Courtney Willis, Greg Willoughby, Stephanie Hysell, John Dial, Meklia Mc Quaid, Tim Brown, Nannie Sizemore, Alexcia Chandler, Lonnie Meadows, Hannah Burns, Tiffany Chapman, Renee Dunfee, J. C. Kelley, Jake Chapman, Scott Dunfee, Ray Burns, and Dewey Shepard.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ethel Clark who was 76 years old Monday; to my daughter, Christi Nash, who celebrated her birthday Thursday; and to Glen Allen Young whose 76th birthday is today.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Benton Stewart, the son of Ryan and Melissa Stewart and the grandson of Jim and Sue Stewart, who blew out 10 candles on Aug. 28, and Ron Cutts whose 81st birthday was Aug. 26.
ANNIVERSARIES: Congratulations to Bittner and Peggy Ballard and Bob and Judy Bledsoe who celebrated their wedding anniversaries this week.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
