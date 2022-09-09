CHEER: Barboursville Middle School cheerleaders selected for the 2022-23 school year are Elise Barker, Madison Ermalovich, Bella Godfrey, Anna Keyes, Jayden Lane, Riley Williamson, Braelynn Adkins, Ryan Ball, Sydney Blake, Chloe Courts, Cami Johnson, Laney Lucas, Kennedy Wagoner, Amiyah Roberts and Addisyn Westcott. Shelley Stewart is the coach.
NEW PARENTS: Congratulations to first-time parents McKinley and Holly Sauvageot Conrad, of Barboursville. Their daughter, Phoebe, who weighs 9 pounds, 15 ounces, was born in Huntington on Aug. 31. Her maternal grandparents are G. Thomas and Beverly Sauvageot, of Huntington, and great-grandparents are Francis and Dolores Foose, of Huntington, and Della Sauvageot, of St. Albans. Her paternal grandparents are D. Lee and Cathy Conrad, of Milton, and great-grandparents are Robert and Sharon Lambert, of Milton, and Willa Chapman, of Milton. McKinley and Holly are both graduates of Cabell Midland High School, 2012 and 2013, respectively.
RETURN: Brian and Sherry Noe, of Mooresville, North Carolina, enjoyed last weekend when they came back to their hometown to watch the Marshall University/Norfolk State football game and to attend the Marshall University Hall of Fame dinner, where Brian’s cousin, Bill Noe, was inducted. Brian and Sherry also visited with their parents, Carol Nelson, of East Huntington, and Berman and Helen Noe, of Barboursville.
BOOKS: The Booktenders Bookstore that opened in June on Central Avenue in Barboursville not only offers a place to browse and buy books while sipping a cup of coffee, tea or wine, but also offers space for organizations such as book clubs to meet. A local book club, The Villagers, is meeting there for its monthly meetings. The bookstore hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon until 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 until 5 p.m.; and they are closed Mondays. The co-owners are Mandee Cunningham and Ashley Skeen. For more information, call 304-691-0317.
SALE: The Barboursville Public Library’s annual fall book sale will be held from Sept. 19-29 in the downstairs meeting room during regular library hours. Prices are: hardback books, $1; paperback books, 50 cents; and DVDs, 50 cents.
ALUMNI BAND: The Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presents its annual big band concert Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater, which is located in the Paul T. Billups Park adjacent to the Ceredo Manor and Ceredo-Kenova Middle School. The jazz band will present a series of selections at 2 p.m., followed by the full orchestra that will present tunes from the 1930s and ’40s big band era. Bring a lawn chair. Admission is free.
ART: The Tri-State Arts Association offers its Fall Art in the Park on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The show will set up in the area behind the fountain in Ritter Park in Huntington. Twenty artists will sell paintings and photographs. Food trucks and face painting will be available. For more information, call Laura Moul at 304-743-8281.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sara McComas, Sally Wells, Greg Racer, Carolyn Dilcher, Anabella Godfrey, Reba Swann, Russell Prichard, Rhett Hoover, Robin McComas, Herb Seay, Juanita Call, Brady Heath Smalley, Grace Hutchison, J.C. Kelley, Greg Willoughby, Frances Mitchell, Stephanie Hysell, Atyvia Johnson, Tim Brown, Alexia Rose Chandler, Melissa Brown, Lonnie Meadows, Hannah Burns, Janel Aldridge, Tiffany Chapman, Renee Dunfee, Jennifer Moore, John Kinder, Cindy Green, Renee Ratliff, Jake Chapman, Ruth Cole, Ray Burns, Joe Dierdorff and Kevin Gibson.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special wishes to Toni Davis Rose, who celebrated her 75th birthday Sunday; to my daughter, Christi Nash, who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; to Glen Allen Young, whose 75th birthday was Thursday; to Scott Dunfee, who is 50 years old today; to Leroy Nicholson, who celebrates his 92nd birthday today; and to Libby Black, the pianist at Olive Baptist Church, who celebrates her birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Roger and Delora Call, Phil and Jeanne Vallandingham, Jim and Marcella O’Lynn, Derek and Robyn Chapman, Eric and Paula Lingenfelter, and Bob and Judy Bledsoe.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.