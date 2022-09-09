The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHEER: Barboursville Middle School cheerleaders selected for the 2022-23 school year are Elise Barker, Madison Ermalovich, Bella Godfrey, Anna Keyes, Jayden Lane, Riley Williamson, Braelynn Adkins, Ryan Ball, Sydney Blake, Chloe Courts, Cami Johnson, Laney Lucas, Kennedy Wagoner, Amiyah Roberts and Addisyn Westcott. Shelley Stewart is the coach.

NEW PARENTS: Congratulations to first-time parents McKinley and Holly Sauvageot Conrad, of Barboursville. Their daughter, Phoebe, who weighs 9 pounds, 15 ounces, was born in Huntington on Aug. 31. Her maternal grandparents are G. Thomas and Beverly Sauvageot, of Huntington, and great-grandparents are Francis and Dolores Foose, of Huntington, and Della Sauvageot, of St. Albans. Her paternal grandparents are D. Lee and Cathy Conrad, of Milton, and great-grandparents are Robert and Sharon Lambert, of Milton, and Willa Chapman, of Milton. McKinley and Holly are both graduates of Cabell Midland High School, 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

