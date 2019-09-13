FALL FEST: Activities for the entire family will be available next week, Sept. 18-21, at the Barboursville Fall Fest. The Gambill carnival on Sadler Field opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be available through Saturday. The Fall Fest parade begins at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, on Central Avenue and Main Street. Friday night's entertainment will feature '70s, '80s and '90s rock with Big Planet Soul followed by Foreigner's Journey. Saturday night will feature Going Vertical opening for country artists Canaan Cox and Emerson Drive. Crafters and concessionaires will be available Friday evening and all day Saturday. Begin Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast offered by the Lions Club of Barboursville at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., from 7 until 11 a.m. for $6 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Also available Saturday will be a car show, Bluegrass Championship Wrestling, a kid zone with inflatables, and a petting zoo.
BORN: Congratulations to new parents Zach and Emily Baldwin, of Huntington, whose daughter, Laiken James, was born Sept. 3. Laiken James is the namesake of her great-grandfather, James "Dink" Allen, longtime football coach at Barboursville High School. Her maternal grandparents are Steve and Julie Bartram, of Huntington; her paternal grandparents are Tom and Becky Allen Baldwin, of Barboursville. She has two older sisters, Avery Grace and Hadley Jean.
MARRIED: Together with their families and friends in attendance, Meredith Harshbarger and Aaron Littman were married Aug. 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington. A reception was held at Fat Patty's restaurant.
BOOK SALE: The Barboursville Public Library, 728 Main St., is having its annual fall book sale Sept. 16-28 during library hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Old books, gently used books, children's books, DVDs and CDs will be available, with hardback books for $1 and paperback books, DVDs and CDs 50 cents each. The sale continues through Sept. 28. For more information, call 304-736-4621.
MEETING: The League of Women Voters of the Huntington area meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Woodlands Retirement Community, One Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. Allison Gerlach, CASA volunteer training coordinator, will present an overview of the foster care system emphasizing the changes in the system because of the opioid crisis, and Mindy Thornton, general manager of NECCO, will speak about the Family First Act as well as adoption in the foster care system. The meeting is open to the public.
NEIGHBORHOOD: On Monday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m., the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, meets with Capt. Ray Cornwell, an officer with the Huntington Police Department, who will give a crime report for Westmoreland, and Dr. Matt Rohrbach, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, who will provide information on sober living houses and the laws that govern them. The meeting is free and open to the public.
BINGO: A vintage Longaberger basket bingo to benefit Honor Flight Huntington will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at HIMG (enter in back at Door P) for $20 for 20 games. Pay at door. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and door prizes, a raffle basket and a 50/50 will be available. Contact Patty Dickey, 304-208-1200, for more information.
HOMECOMING: Elmwood Baptist Church, 3045 Martha Road, will have its annual homecoming at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, with Pastor Tim Pauley preaching and special music offered. A dinner will follow the service.
Homecoming Sunday will be celebrated Sept. 15 at Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, starting at 10 a.m., with special music provided by the group "Inspired." Pastor Tom Lewis will deliver the message at 11 a.m., and a covered-dish dinner will follow the morning service. Sunday school classes will be offered for children in first grade and under. There will be no evening service.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sally Wells, Neal Adkins Jr., Emilee Bryant, Allen Frye, Jacob Cross, Debbie Young, Ariana Hale, Lois Cloke, Wes Alexander, Russell Prichard, Reba Swann, Rhett Hoover, Megan McKinney, Linda Bowman, Chris Roy, Carla Snell, Karen Turman, H.D. Cory, Charlie Seay, Herb Seay, Lydia Freeman, Leroy Nicholson, Juanita Call, Lilli Ross, Courtney Willis, Amy Stone, Katherine Bryant, Johanna Beckley, Jeffery Dixon Byrd, Lauren Meadows, Ruth Cole, Eddie Jeffers, Scott Dunfee, Melissa Brown, Renee Niece Ratliff, Lonnie Meadows, Jake Chapman, Tiffany Chapman, Jamie Baugh, Renee Dunfee, Jennifer Moore, John Kinder, Cindy Green, Dalores Williamson Massie, Carole Williamson, Gary Goodrich, Tonya Duvall Chapman, Bob Dacci, Derrick Dean and Jill Asbury.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Aiden Michael Ball, who blew out five candles Wednesday; to Skylar Mae Meadows, who celebrates her second birthday today; and to Tanya Morton, whose birthday is Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jim and Marcella O'Lynn and Michael and Jenifer Johnson.