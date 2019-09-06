50th: Congratulations to Gary and Sheila Roy of East Pea Ridge who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner held in their honor by their family at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville where they were married on Aug. 23, 1969, by Sheila's grandfather, the Reverend L. M. Barnett. They are the parents of two children, Chris Roy and Tonya Mendez; and two grandchildren, Josh Roy and Trinity Mendez.
WEDDING: Former Barboursville resident Justin Foreman was married in Carbondale, Colorado, on Aug. 24, 2019, to Lauren Pierce of Corning, New York. His parents, Steve and Cindy Foreman, his grandmother Bernice Hesson of Barboursville, and his cousin Ashley Glass and her husband, Will, from Metairie, Louisiana, attended the wedding. Justin's brother, Chris, was the best man. Chris, his wife Trish, and their daughter, Rayann, live in Gypsum, Colorado. A large group of Justin's friends from West Virginia attended and at the end of the service, they gathered around the couple and sang "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Justin is the senior project manager for the city of Aspen, Colorado. He is a 2001 Cabell Midland High School graduate and a 2006 grad of West Virginia University Institute of Technology. He and his wife have a 1-year-old daughter, Elouise.
HIRED: Congratulations to Corey Watson who accepted a job in April with Village Caregiving, a locally owned, non-medical home health care agency with locations in Barboursville, Charleston, Clarksburg, Point Pleasant in West Virginia and Ashland and Pikeville in Kentucky. Watson opened the new location in Point Pleasant. He is a graduate of Cabell Midland High School and Marshall University. He and his wife, Molly, and two sons, Madden and Brody, live in Barboursville, and he is the son of Bill and Andy Watson and grandson of Dick and Joyce Spencer.
SALE: The Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 4th Avenue and 31st Street, Huntington, will have a rummage sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
MUSIC: For a fun time listening and dancing to rock and roll music, join Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sept. 21 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Fly In Cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington.
TALK: Marshall University's next Life Long Learning Tuesday Talk will be on Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Hampton Room of Woodlands Retirement Community, One Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. Professor Sandra Reed from the MU School of Art and Design discussing her art residency at the Hambige Institute and sharing some the art she created while she was there. This MULLP is free to members and $10 for non-members. Short courses on beginning Spanish, upholstery, and weather are starting soon at a discount to members. For more details, contact Dr. Beth Wolfe at bethwolfe@marshall.edu.
TAILGATE: The executive board of the Westmoreland Woman's Club is hosting a tailgate party on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Members are encouraged to wear their favorite team colors. A preview of the club's projects will be presented.
LUNCHEON SERIES: The Barboursville Area Ministerium began a one-hour, six-week fall devotional luncheon series on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at noon at Barboursville First United Methodist Church. Each host church will provide a light lunch, and speakers and musicians will offer a brief devotional service on the Beatitudes which will conclude by 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The meals are free but any donations received will go to the Grace Food Pantry of Guyandotte United Methodist Church that provides weekend food backpacks for students in several Cabell County schools. The luncheon schedule is: Sept. 11 - Pea Ridge United Methodist Church; Sept. 18 - Cox Landing UMC; Sept. 25 - Christ the King Lutheran; Oct. 2 - Steele Memorial UMC; and Oct. 9 - St. George's Greek Orthodox Church.
90: Congratulations to Betty Mc Comas Poynter who celebrated her 90th birthday with a McComas family reunion on Aug. 24. Seventy-nine relatives from 11 states attended including her two children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Kat Hesson, Debbie Burns, Sara Mc Comas, Greg Racer, Carolyn Dilcher, Herb Seay, Sam Ransdell, Bob Griffith, Zachary Swanson, Greg Legg, Verna Williams, Sherrie Childers, Libby Perry, Larry Stutler, Jenny Anderson, Lucy Workman, Peggyann Pratt, Tonya Morton, Cara Adams, Missy Morgan, Sara Clayborne, Daniel Norton, Sara Adkins, Michael Ginn, Glen Allen Young, Stephanie Hysell, Tim Brown, John Dial, Mekhia McFarland, Atyvia Johnson, Nannie Sizemore, Alexcia Rose Chandler, Alan Atteberry, Hannah Burns, Ethel Howard Clark, and Ray Burns.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Callie Anne May who blew out 3 candles Monday; to Tanner McDaniel who celebrated his 21st birthday Monday; to Braden Wilks who was 9 years old on Monday; and to my daughter, Christi Nash, who celebrates her birthday Saturday. Belated birthday wishes to twin brothers, Kenneth and Matthew Ratliff, who celebrated their birthdays Aug. 30.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mark and Sara Mc Comas, Charles and Mary Gerwig, Bittner and Peggy Ballard, Bob and Judy Bledsoe, Roger and Delora Call, Eric and Paula Lingenfelter, Ed and Ethel Clark, and Derek and Robyn Rison.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@MSN.com.