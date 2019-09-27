Community News
WINNERS: Winners of the float-decorating contest for Barboursville’s 2019 Fall Fest parade are the West Virginia Veterans Home, first place; Barboursville Rotary Club, second place; and Barboursville Baptist Church, third place. The People’s Choice award was given to Ultimate Dance Legacy.
BABY: Congratulations to first-time parents Brian and Annie Keys Kendrick, of Greensboro, North Carolina, whose daughter, Brooks Cooper Kendrick, was born Sept. 5, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Proud grandparents are Vince and Brenda Keys and great-grandmother Greta Ball, of Barboursville. Annie is a 1998 Cabell Midland High School graduate and a 2003 Marshall University grad. Brian graduated from Western Michigan University in 2003.
90TH: Twenty-four friends and family members helped Ralph Cazad celebrate his 90th birthday Saturday at a party hosted by his daughters Donna McCallister, Kathy Woodrum, Melanie Willis, Karen Posey and Kalyndee Spudy. Ralph, a Barboursville High School graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from CSX and has been a pastor of several Baptist churches in the area.
MEMORIAL: Funds are still needed to restore the sculpture of a crouching football player that Barboursville artist Vernon Howell created as a memorial and donated to the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity several years ago to honor the Marshall University football players who died in the 1970 plane crash, especially fraternity brothers Jimo Adams, Mike Blake, Pat Norrell, Bob Patterson and Ted Shoebridge. When the fraternity property was put up for sale last summer, Howell’s daughters, Robin and Jenny, began planning to save the statue as an honor to all the fallen players and their father. They are now searching for a new home for the statue on the university’s campus or near it as talented metal works sculptor Mike Sizemore, of Athens, West Virginia, is restoring it. Donations may be made at https://www.gofundme.com//marshall-football-memorial or by check to MU Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. 5th St., East Greenville, PA 18041.
CLINIC: Flu shots will be available at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., on Oct. 17 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.
WALK: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach is sponsoring a Hunger Walk (a 1–mile or 3.1-mile loop) on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. starting and ending at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St. Although there is no entry fee, participants are encouraged to raise or donate $25 as 80% of funds raised will benefit ECCHO, the Huntington Food Bank and GBCO. The rest will go to Church World Service.
TRAIL: For a “spooktacular” event, bring the family to Barboursville’s Haunted Trail starting next weekend, Oct. 4 and 5, located next to the skate park at the end of Central Avenue. It opens at dusk on each Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $6. Visit the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau for a $1 off coupon.
EXPO: The Ladies Expo of Oakhill United Brethren Independent Church, Oakhill Road, Lesage, will be held Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with food, bake sale, crafts and vendors available.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach provides a free dinner (spaghetti, coleslaw and desserts) from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. All are welcome.
MEETING: The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will have its Sept. 28 luncheon ($15) and meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, with Lacy Watson, candidate for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, as the featured speaker. Plans will be discussed about the group’s Candidate’s Chili Cook-off fundraiser Oct. 20 at the Cabell County 4-H Camp.
ART: Plan to attend Arts Night Out at Taps at Heritage’s patio, 210 11th St., Huntington, on Oct. 10 from 6 until 9 p.m. Sassa Wilkes will be sharing some of her new artwork as well as providing musical fun with Zachary Wilkes from 8 until 9 p.m.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Cindy Edmonds, John Riffe, Nick Fralic, Melissa Newman, Tenny Crockett, Jean Mays, Amy Herrenkohl, Amy Reiter, Jaedon Prentice, Charlotte Crandall, Josh Clark, Mike A. Clark, Brenda Armstrong, Leila Rozzi, Anne Black, Kathy Weekly, Whitney Shull, Tammy Cava, Misha Ross, Jeannie Zitter, Rodney Bear, Diana Sizemore, Brittany Bartrum, Zachary Andrew Chapman, Andrew Stapleton, David Lane, Kelli Floyd, Tara Fullen, Pam Mayes, Devin Scott Dunfee, Charlie Fletcher, Kimmy Lewis, Scott Fullen, Lee Starkey, Bruce Powers, Tiffany Evans, Naomi Goodrich, Megan Webster, Joey Black and Lori Hawks.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to twins Carla Westcott and Colleen Thew who celebrated their birthdays Sunday; to Eliza Mae Hughes who blew out two candles Tuesday; to Kelven Loren Bell whose eighth birthday was Tuesday; to Bill Shafer Sr. who celebrated his 78th birthday Wednesday; and to Hope Elizabeth Gunter who celebrates her 21st birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Roger and Libby Adkins, Chuck and Wendy Clark, Jay and Emilee Stiltner, Chuck and Stephanie Adkins, Jeremy and Kelsey Spears, Homer and Ina Paul, and Nick and Nikki Wilds.