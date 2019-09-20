AIR FORCE: Cabell Midland High School senior William Turman earned his wings and graduated from the Air Force JROTC's 2019 Flight Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama, on Aug. 8. He is one of 150 AFJROTC cadets from around the world to receive a scholarship valued at approximately $25,000. This Flight Academy scholarship program is an Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage. Will is the son of Tom and Patty Turman and the grandson of Paul and Karen Turman, of Barboursville.
GRADUATION: Cabell County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter B. Neil graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy on Aug. 2. Hunter joined his dad, Barboursville policeman Todd Neil, in the law enforcement career when he was sworn into the Cabell County Sheriff's Department last December. He is the son of Todd and Connie Neil, of Barboursville.
AWARD: Congratulations to Brandon Dennison, the founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Corp. in Wayne, who received the 24th Heinz Award in the technology, economy and employment category. As part of the award, Dennison will receive an unrestricted cash award of $250,000. He says the majority of the award will be put back into Coal Development - a community-based, nonprofit organization providing affordable homes, creating quality jobs, and generating training and opportunities for low-income families in southern West Virginia. Dennison is a Cabell Midland High School graduate who received his B.A. degree in history and B.S. degree in political science from Shepherd University and his Master of Public Affairs degree from Indiana University. He and his wife, Ashley, have two sons, Owen and Will. He is the son of Corley and Betty Dennison, of Ona.
ANNIVERSARY: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church celebrates its 60th anniversary at its location on Union Avenue and Shaw Street in Barboursville on Sept. 29. The morning worship time will include an invitation to couples who have been married in the church to renew their vows and for all those in attendance to reaffirm their baptismal vows. The evening activities will begin at 4 p.m. with a covered-dish dinner served at 5 p.m., and later former ministers who have served the church will speak.
BAND: On Sept. 29, the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, under the direction of Bill Galloway, will present its annual big band concert at 2 p.m. at the gazebo in the Kenova Towne Square, located at 15th and Chestnut streets in Kenova. Special guest master of ceremonies will be Tiffney Lopez with WOWK-TV Channel 13. Some seating is available or you may bring lawn chairs. For more information, contact Nancy Price at 304-453-6814 or email at nprice1212@gmail.com.
DANCE: Polish your dancing shoes and join Dick Newman for ballroom dancing at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., on Sept. 27 from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. for $15 per person. At intermission, Newman will give a short dance talk on Single-Step Swing 7. For more information, call 304-736-5380 or email DNBL@msn.com.
VENDORS: Applications are available for the PRUM Women's 2019 holiday arts and crafts show at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 2. For applications and more information, call 304-962-0546.
MUSIC: Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band will play rock and roll music at the Fly In Cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 until 11 p.m.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Allen, JoAnne Frye, Sarah Harless, Tom Baldwin, Bobbi Hillman, Doug Wilson, Allan Chamberlain, Luke Adkins, Sandy Damron, Janet Hanichen, Deb Dzierzak and Jim Plyburn.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Greg Fisher who celebrated his birthday Sunday and to my brother, Ralph Cazad, who celebrates his 90th birthday tomorrow, Sept. 21.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jim and Beryl Myers and Tim and Maureen Effingham.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@MSN.com.