NUMBER 1: Congrats to Alan Jackson as his latest album, “Where Have You Gone,” has not only reached number-1 on the album chart here in the US, but in the UK, Australia and Canada as well! “Where Have You Gone” debuts at number-1 on the U.S. Current Country Album Chart as well as being the number-1 country album in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.
CHURCH NEWS: Congrats to Eric Church — he’s hit number-1 on the country airplay chart with “Hell Of A View.” This is Eric’s 10th chart topper — and the song comes from his Heart & Soul triple album … specifically the Soul project.
GARTH HONORED: Garth Brooks has achieved a lot of honors throughout his career. But this past weekend, he received one that not many get to experience — he was one of the people celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. Garth, along with fellow honorees actress-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen, folk singer and activist Joan Baez, violin virtuoso Midori and beloved acting icon Dick Van Dyke, were at the Medallion Ceremony on Friday. Talking about being among that group Garth says, “Just getting to be among this level of ‘character’ is good for me. I feel very lucky.”
‘THE VOICE’: Since “The Voice” began in April 2011, there has been one constant presence in the judges chair — Blake Shelton. The original four judges were Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green and Blake. Now, 10 years, 20 seasons and nearly 500 episodes later — Blake is still turning that chair to work with talented young singers. This week a bunch of former Team Blake artists, including RaeLynn, The Swon Brothers, Toneisha Harris, Lauren Duski, Todd Tilghman, Danielle Bradbery, Ian Flanigan and Cassadee Pope, shared what it meant to have Blake as a mentor.
CARRIE IN VEGAS: Carrie Underwood recently had a big announcement for her fans, “It’s happening! I’m headed to Las Vegas to kick off my first residency, #REFLECTION at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 1!”
Carrie says “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.” Carrie’s first six shows are scheduled for Dec. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11.