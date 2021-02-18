VIDEO: Blake Shelton’s music video for “Minimum Wage” is available to watch now! Blake is no stranger to making music videos, but he does admit that the process to get this one done was a first, “We had a lot of COVID protocol in place for this video.” Blake explains his vision for the “Minimum Wage” video, “I really felt like the video needed to be a live performance, so we had a few fans at Ole Red in Tishomingo. Of course, everyone had to be pre-tested and re-tested and temperature checks and social distance. I’m still amazed by the camerawork and how it looks like Ole Red is packed with people knowing there were just a handful of people actually on site.”
ALBUM: Florida Georgia Line’s latest album, “Life Rolls On,” is available now! The 16-track album, which Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley co-produced, features their current hit single, “Long Live,” as well as the fan favorite number-one hit, “I Love My Country.” This is the fifth album from the duo — following 2019’s “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” — and Tyler couldn’t be happier with how “Life Rolls On” turned out, “Every artist says this with every album, I feel like this is our strongest collection of work, our strongest project we’ve done. I feel like there’s a nostalgic feel to it that kind of takes us back to our first album in a way, but also elevated. And it kind of showcases how much we’ve grown.”
HIT: Scotty McCreery’s hectic schedule and missing his wife inspired his latest hit, “You Time.” Before quarantine, with his busy career of performing, and his wife Gabi’s career as a nurse, it sometimes felt they were going in different directions. Scotty says, “I wrote this at a time when I was on the road more than I’d ever been before, and I’d get home just in time to see Gabi heading out to start her shift as a nurse. I was craving some ‘You Time’ with her and that inspired this song.” Well, then 2020 hit, and Scotty got his wish, “Of course, during the pandemic, we’re having a lot of ‘You Time’ which I love.” Scotty recently spent some time giving his fans something special — he recorded a stripped down version of his latest hit, “You Time.”
NEW PROJECT: A couple of months ago Carrie Underwood shared with fans the news that her new project would be a sequel of sorts to her Christmas album, “My Gift.” The new collection of music, which is scheduled to be released March 26, is called “My Savior.” Carrie says, “For as long as I can remember I have wanted to record an album of my favorite gospel hymns, and after ‘My Gift’ felt like the perfect time to make it happen.”