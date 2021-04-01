NEW ALBUM RELEASE DATE: As his song “Minimum Wage” climbs the chart, Blake Shelton announced that he’s releasing his next album May 21! “Body Language” is Blake’s 12th studio album, and will feature, “Minimum Wage,” his No. 1 hit with Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere” and 10 additional tracks. Blake shares, “We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together.”
SPECIAL NEWS: Congratulations goes out to Brett Young — fresh off celebrating his birthday last week, and revealing on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and his wife are expecting daughter number two this summer, his song “Lady” takes the top spot in country music. Brett says, “I’m speechless. ‘Lady’ is officially #1 at country radio. This is a truly special one. It is easily the most personal song I’ve ever written. A love letter to my daughter about my wife. Thank you for being the inspiration behind this song — I love you both so much! Thank you to country radio and my amazing team that helped make this happen — I couldn’t have done this without you. Last but not least, thank you to every single person who requested, downloaded, streamed, sang along, and turned up this song. Seeing how much y’all have related to it is so incredibly special to me. I see all your videos, comments, and stories — please keep them coming. THANK YOU.” This is the seventh No. 1 in a row of Brett’s career.
LATEST SINGLE A COLLABORATION: Last fall Shenandoah released their 10th studio album, “Every Road,” featuring collaborations with Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Brad Paisley, and Blake Shelton. Now, their song with Blake, “Then A Girl Walks In,” is their latest single at country radio. Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon says, “Blake Shelton is truly a big piece of this new record. His vocals are as solid as a slab of concrete.” Co-founding member Mike McGuire added, “We knew Blake must be a Shenandoah fan when he picked one of our songs for the past four seasons in a row on ‘The Voice’ for his artists to sing, but we never dreamed we’d have the opportunity to actually do a duet with him personally. What a blessing!” Blake shared “Real excited to be a part of it — y’all get ready for our brand new song ‘Then A Girl Walks In!’”