DUET: Blake Shelton scored his 27th No. 1 single as his duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You,” ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week.
Blake’s 27th No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart puts him into third place on the all-time list, following Kenny Chesney (30) and Tim McGraw (29). Blake’s latest chart-topper breaks the third-place tie he held with Alan Jackson (26) and George Strait (26).
Penned by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, “Nobody But You” is one of four new tracks on Blake’s 2019 album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.”
AWARDS: The Academy of Country Music announced that the 55th ACM Awards will air live from Nashville on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will take place at three iconic Nashville institutions: the Grand Ole Opry House, The Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium.
Keith Urban will host the show for the first time. The ACM Awards were originally planned to air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The Academy scrapped the plan on March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPECIAL: CMT announced it will air a two-hour TV special, “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special,” on June 3 at 7 p.m. CT.
The special will feature one-of-a-kind tributes and performances from some of country music’s biggest stars, including Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more. The lineup will perform from their own homes.
The show will highlight stories of unsung heroes who have done exceptional things for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Personal stories of those who have positively impacted their community, state and nation can be submitted directly to CMT for potential inclusion in the special.
LIVE-STREAM: Luke Combs is teaming with Miller Lite for a live-stream concert that will support bartenders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can tune in to Luke’s social channels — Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — at 8 p.m. on Friday to watch the live show.
NEW SONG: The New Kids on the Block — yes, Jonathan, Jordan, Joey, Donnie and Danny — released a celebrity-filled video for their new quarantine-inspired song, “House Party.” The new clip features Carrie Underwood, Boyz II Men, Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks, Naughty by Nature, Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Derek Hough and Kid ’n Play. All proceeds from the song — as well as T-shirt sales — will benefit No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that helps feed America’s children.