ALBUM: Blake Shelton dropped his new album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” on Dec. 13. The 12-song offering features five new tunes — including “God’s Country” and current single, “Hell Right” — with seven previously recorded hits, including “Came Here to Forget” and “I Lived It.” The upcoming album aligns titularly with past compilations, “Loaded (2010) and “Reloaded” (2015). One of the album’s new tracks, “Nobody But You,” is a duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The new tune was penned by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James.
TOUR: Kenny Chesney has added 18 amphitheater shows to his Chillaxification Tour, which is also slated to visit 22 stadiums in 2020. Newly announced amphitheater shows will take place in Lake Tahoe, Boise, Phoenix, Syracuse and more. Michael Franti & Spearhead will serve as support. “As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are — and there’s nothing like them — there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places,” Kenny says. “You look out at the lawn, you see everybody coming together, singing the songs — and it’s this community that feels so close.” Tickets for select cities go on sale on Jan. 24.
JAM: Charlie Daniels announced that his all-star concert, Volunteer Jam, will return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 15. Since its inception in 1974, Charlie’s Volunteer Jam has brought together some of music’s biggest stars for a number of worthwhile causes. Participating artists will be announced in February. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 11 a.m. “We play over 100 cities every year and they’re all special in their own way, but when you get a chance to bring it all back home, especially when so many of your friends are joining you, it don’t get much better than that,” says Charlie. “Jammin’ in the Guitar Town, second to none!”
TRIBUTE: Carrie Underwood took the stage at the Kennedy Center Honors — which aired on CBS on Sunday — to pay tribute to Linda Ronstadt by performing “Blue Bayou” and “When Will I Be Loved.” Linda topped the country chart with “When Will I Be Loved” in 1975, before she scored a Top 5 hit with her signature tune, “Blue Bayou,” in 1977. Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013, Linda has rarely appeared in public, but she did attend the ceremony. In addition to celebrating Linda’s career, the Kennedy Center Honors paid tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire, Sesame Street, Sally Field and Michael Tilson Thomas.