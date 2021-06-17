RETURN TO THE ROAD: Brett Eldredge is very happy to announce that he’s hitting the road! He says, “The Good Day tour will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much.” Brett shares, “I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing. The Good Day Tour is going to bring a lot of joy to people and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait.” Brett’s tour starts here in the states this September, and as of now, will extend in 2022 with shows overseas. The nearest show to the Tri-State will be on Sept. 17 in Cincinnati.
NEW ALBUM: Chris Young has announced that his next album, “Famous Friends,” will arrive Aug. 6. The title of his eighth studio album shares the same name as his hit song with Kane Brown, and it turns out there will be more famous friends on “Famous Friends.” The new project will include his collaborations with Kane, Lauren Alania, and Mitchell Tenpenny — as well as tracks featuring background vocals from Sarah Buxton, Hillary Lindsey and Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney. Chris says it was working with all those stars that help solidify the album’s title, “There are so many incredibly talented artists, songwriters and producers — all friends of mine — who helped make this album possible. Having friends share their talents as collaborators, songwriters, producers and more, it’s only natural to call the album Famous Friends.” Famous Friends will include the title track, “Raised On Country,” “Drowning,” “Town Ain’t Big Enough” and 10 additional songs.
HITTING THE AIRWAVES: New music from Zac Brown Band is available now! Talking about the new song, Zac Brown says, “‘Same Boat’ is just about us all being the same rather than how we are all different. We go through a lot of the same things and it’s a reflection of being a human-being.”
REBA’S NEW MOVIE: Reba McEntire took to social media this weekend and shared with her fans an early Christmas present. Turns out that she wrapped up filming a holiday movie for Lifetime TV. Reba’s music also had an appearance in a movie this year — her track “Somehow You Do” is featured in “Four Good Days.”