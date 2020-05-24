SINGLE: After releasing their second studio album, “Port Saint Joe,” in 2018, John and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne are back with a rockin’ new single, “All Night.” Penned by John, TJ and Andrew DeRoberts, “All Night” hit country radio Monday. The new tune, which was produced by Jay Joyce, looks to be the lead single from the Brothers’ third studio album, although the project’s details have not yet been announced.
CONCERT: Last Friday, Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum treated fans to a two-hour concert via the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, a weekly livestreamed event during May that features artists with full bands and production. The concerts benefit the American Red Cross and the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lady Antebellum opened the show with a bevy of tunes from their catalog, including “I Run To You,” “What If I Never Get Over You,” “You Look Good,” “American Honey,” “Need You Now,” “Champagne Night” and more. Brad followed with a set list that included “Crushin’ It,” “Ticks,” “Perfect Storm,” “Water,” “This Is Country Music,” “Mud On the Tires,” “Last Time for Everything,” “American Saturday Night,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” “No I in Beer” and more.
SONG: Lee Brice addresses the current COVID-19 pandemic in a hopeful new song, “Hey World.” The new tune was penned by Lee, Dallas Davidson and Adam Wood in late March after the guys found themselves inundated with a negative news cycle regarding the pandemic. “We wrote this song from an introspective, truthful place and probably what most people are actually feeling right now,” says Lee. “With everything that is happening in the world currently and how fast paced we are as a society in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop — just to appreciate what we do have. People are suffering, and it can’t be ignored.” Lee dropped a new video for “Hey World,” which was filmed at his home in Nashville.
SURPRISE: Keith Urban treated more than 200 doctors, nurses and health care workers from Vanderbilt Health to a private, surprise concert at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater in Watertown, Tennessee, on May 14. More than 100 automobiles filled the theater for the show, which lasted more than an hour. The concert was a show of appreciation for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EVENT: Collin Raye is set to headline a free concert at Barnes Park in Kaysville, Utah, on May 30 that would openly defy the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert is being organized by the Utah Business Revival and supported by Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt, who is a Republican congressional candidate in Utah’s 1st District. The outdoor event will also feature booths allowing nonessential businesses to sell their goods and services. The Utah Business Revival’s news release noted: “Please be respectful to those who social distance at 7 feet. Feel free to wear the proper protection.”