A HIT: Congrats to Lady A as “Champagne Night” not only becomes their latest number-one hit, but it’s the first chart topper in country music for 2021! Did you know Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood discovered this song on the television show “Songland”?
Originally titled “I’ll Drink To That” and presented to the group by Madeline Merlo, Charles immediately declared “this might be a hit, seriously.” With contributions from Madeline, Tina Parol, David Thomson, Patricia Conroy, Songland‘s Shane McAnally and Lady A, “I’ll Drink To That” became “Champagne Night” and then became a number-one hit!
NEW ALBUM: Just about a month ago Florida Georgia Line announced the arrival date of their new album, “Life Rolls On.” Sharing with fans that the new project will be out Feb. 12, the duo also sent the message “This year has been a wild ride and if there’s one thing we’ve learned, you have to keep your head up high. This new music truly represents where we are in our lives right now, and we can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”
In a New Year’s zoom message Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard announced that fans can expect even more music from them. They posted a nearly 10-minute video explaining that not only are they excited about the new album coming out, and a possible tour in 2021 (depending on COVID conditions), but they also shared that they have each been each working on their own musical projects.
URBAN CONCERT: While Keith Urban wasn’t able to ring in the new year with his recent annual tradition of performing on stage as part of the Nashville celebration, he did treat fans to a very special and unique virtual experience … straight from his driveway.
With just an iPhone, an acoustic guitar and a bunch of hit songs, Keith sent out a message of thanks to his fans for helping him get through 2020, and then proceeded to play song after song for nearly 30 minutes.
ENGAGEMENT: Congrats goes out to Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June as it was announced this week that she’s now engaged! Bandmate Natalie Stovall was a part of the surprise proposal, as she was in on setting up Jennifer to be in the right spot where fellow singer/songwriter Austin Moody popped the question. Happily, Jennifer said “Yes!” This is the second time in a month a member of the trio has announced an engagement. A few weeks ago, Naomi Cooke and Martin Johnson, of the band Boys Like Girls, broke the news of their impending nuptials.