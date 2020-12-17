IN MEMORIAM: Jimmie Allen, like many fans around the world, was deeply affected by the passing of Charley Pride last weekend. Twenty-four hours after the news broke of Charley’s death, Jimmie posted an 18-minute video to fully express his grief because what he wanted to say “couldn’t really (be) put into a caption on social media.” Jimmie remembers being a teenager with dreams of making music, and sharing that with his dad, who then said to Jimmie there was an artist that he should get to know. His dad sat him down to listen to Charley’s music. Jimmie told his dad, “Cool, he’s got a good voice, I like his voice,” to which Jimmie’s dad said, “No, you need to see what he looks like.” After looking at Charley Pride’s picture for the very first time, Jimmie recalls saying, “Whoa! OK. All right, I get it now.” Seeing that picture was a revelation for Jimmie, because now he could say that there was someone who looked like him in every genre of music he knew about.
VIRTUAL CONCERT: Runaway June is helping to bring some holiday cheer to military members and their families with their virtual “When I Think About Christmas” concert, presented by Armed Forces Entertainment. Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, this is the first time in several decades that troops will not be entertained in person. So, Armed Forces Entertainment partnered with Runaway June to create an experience unlike any other for the deployed men and women of the service branches. The holiday concert was filmed in Nashville before an audience of socially distanced family members of the Tennessee National Guard and 5th Special Forces Group. “When I Think About Christmas” is an original virtual concert available now through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, exclusively on the Armed Forces Entertainment YouTube Channel.
DEBUT SINGLE: Niko Moon is having a good time climbing the country music charts with his debut single, “Good Time.” It’s the title track from his EP of the same name. The song is connecting with fans as it is now a top-15 hit on country radio. When it comes to “Good Time” Niko Moon is all in, “I mean it’s literally tattooed on my body.” Want proof? Watch his video, and at a minute and 28 seconds in, you’ll see what he’s talking about.
DISNEY FOR CHRISTMAS: Who doesn’t love to get away for the holidays? Well, Jimmie Allen has a holiday tradition with his family … they all spend Christmas time at Disney World in Florida. Jimmie shares “We started this tradition. You know, once you introduce your kids to Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse at the same time, you can’t undo that so you kinda gotta just stick with it. And we love it just as much as he does.” Trying to keep this family tradition going in 2020 has been a little interesting, but Jimmie says, “Listen, if Disney is open for Christmas … Oh yeah, we’re doing Disney for Christmas.”