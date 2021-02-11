TRIBUTE SHOW RESCHEDULED: This year’s annual Volunteer Jam concert has become an all-star tribute to Charlie Daniels after his passing last summer. “Volunteer Jam — A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels” was scheduled to happen in Nashville later this month, but due to current situations it has been moved to this summer. David Corlew of David Corlew and Associates, Charlie Daniels’ longtime manager, announced that this year’s Volunteer Jam will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns. “As much as we are disappointed that we have to move the Volunteer Jam, we appreciate the fans sticking with us,” David said. “We want to make sure everyone stays safe.” The “2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels,” will now take place Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. C/T at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The long list of stars that will be at the event later this summer has also increased — Randy Travis, Chris Young and Lorrie Morgan are among the six newly added artists to join Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Trace Adkins, Gretchen Wilson, The Marshall Tucker Band and many, many more.
SUPER CELEBRATION: Chris Young was one of the lucky fans who was there this past Sunday in Tampa to see the Super Bowl live and in person. Chris even shared the winning celebration as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9. Well, it turns out that Chris will be there to celebrate the start of the next college football season as a part of the line-up for the Touchdowns & Tunes ’21 Tailgate Party. It’s a three-day music festival where live country music meets televised college football to create the ultimate tailgating environment! Friday, Sept. 3 will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Steel Woods. Saturday, Sept. 4 will have Brantley Gilbert, Ashley McBryde, Michael Ray and others taking the stage. Sunday, Sept. 5 will see Chris Young headlining, with Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Parker McCollum and Kameron Marlowe closing out the music- and football-filled weekend.
CONCERT DATES ANNOUNCED: Miranda Lambert took to her social media to announce three upcoming concert dates! Her first shows of 2021 will be in her home state at the legendary Billy Bob’s Texas on April 22, 23, and 24. Miranda says, “First concert in over a year. Texas, I can’t wait to come home.” She also noted, “We’re doing this safely and right. Show will be reduced capacity and distanced with strict COVID protocols in place.”