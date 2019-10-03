NO. 1: Chris Lane scored the second No. 1 single of his career as “I Don’t Know About You” ascended to the top of the Mediabase chart this week. Penned by Ashley Gorley, Hardy, Hunter Phelps and Jameson Rogers, “I Don’t Know About You” is featured on Chris’ 2018 album, “Laps Around the Sun.” Chris notched his first No. 1 single in 2016 with “Fix.”
ALBUM: Blake Shelton will release a new album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” on Dec. 13. The 12-song offering will feature five new tunes — including “God’s Country” and current single, “Hell Right” — with seven previously recorded hits. The upcoming album aligns titularly with past compilations, “Loaded” (2010) and “Reloaded” (2015). “God’s Country” is nominated for Video, Single and Song of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards in November. Blake also earned a nomination for Musical Event of the year for his collaboration with Garth Brooks on “Dive Bar.”
AWARD: Reba McEntire will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award at the CMT Artists of the Year celebration on Oct. 16 at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. “I have loved entertaining people since I was a little girl and after being in the music business more than 40 years, I’m still having so much fun,” says Reba. “For CMT to recognize me as the Artist of a Lifetime is pretty special.” This year’s Artists of the Year celebration will honor five artists — Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett — and will feature surprise musical pairings and guests. Merle Haggard received the inaugural Artist of a Lifetime award in 2014, followed by Kenny Rogers (2015), Shania Twain (2016) and Loretta Lynn (2018). The Artists of the Year celebration will air on CMT on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
REMEMBERING: Hit songwriter and producer Michael James Ryan — known professionally as busbee — died on Sunday at the age of 43. Busbee was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer over the summer, according to a friend. Busbee’s songwriting credits include Maren Morris’ “My Church,” Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y.,” Keith Urban’s “Fighter,” Garth Brooks’ “People Loving People,” Lady Antebellum’s “You Look Good,” Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing” and more. Busbee also produced and co-produced albums for a number of artists, including Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, Lady Antebellum, Carly Pearce and more.