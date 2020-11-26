ALBUM: Paintsville, Ky., native Chris Stapleton’s new studio album, “Starting Over,” which dropped on Nov. 13, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. “Starting Over” moved 102,733 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, which was also good enough for the No. 3 spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. “Starting Over” features 11 songs that Chris co-penned, as well as three covers: John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” and Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.” The new album follows the release of Chris’ two No. 1 albums in 2017: “From A Room: Volume 1” and “From A Room: Volume 2,” which reference the legendary RCA Studio A where they were recorded with Dave Cobb.
PARADE: Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City will feature a trio of country stars: Dolly Parton, Lauren Alaina and Brett Young. Additional performers include Bebe Rexha, Keke Palmer, Patti Labelle, Pentatonix, Tori Kelly and more. The pandemic-altered parade is closed to the public and will feature a number of safety precautions for participants, but there will still be a bevy of balloons, floats and street performers along the abbreviated route.
AWARDS: The 2020 American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC on Nov. 22. The show honored artists in multiple musical genres, including country, pop, alternative, rap and more. On the country music front, Dan + Shay took home three AMAs, including Favorite Duo/Group — Country, Favorite Song — Country for “10,000 Hours” and the all-genre Collaboration of the Year for “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber. Kane Brown picked up the award for Favorite Male Artist — Country, while Maren Morris copped the trophy for Favorite Female Artist- Country. Blake Shelton’s “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” was named Favorite Album — Country.
HOLIDAY: Kacey Musgraves released a new holiday tune, “Glittery,” featuring Troye Sivan, on Nov. 23. Penned by Kacey and Daniel Tashian, “Glittery” was featured on Kacey’s 2019 holiday variety show on Amazon, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.” The special featured Kacey performing holiday tunes with a number of guests, including Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel and Lana Del Rey.
OPRY: The Grand Ole Opry will tally its 4,952nd consecutive Saturday night broadcast this week with a showcase featuring Trace Adkins, Matt Stell, John Conlee, Dusty Slay, Charlie McCoy and more. A one-hour portion of the show will air live on Circle Television at 9 p.m. ET. The show will also stream live on Circle’s YouTube.