NEW SONG: Chris Stapleton has once again lent his vocal chops to an artist outside of the country genre. Stapleton is featured on a new song, "Blow," from Ed Sheeran's upcoming duets album, "No. 6 Collaborations Project," which will drop tomorrow.
In addition to Stapleton, the high-energy anthemic rock song features Bruno Mars. In recent years Stapleton has teamed with Justin Timberlake ("Say Something") and Pink ("Love Me Anyway"). More than 20 artists are featured on "No. 6 Collaborations Project," including Eminem, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Cardi B, Khalid and more.
NO. 1 SINGLE: Blake Shelton scored the 26th No. 1 single of his career as "God's Country" ascended to No. 1 on both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. Penned by Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt and Devin Dawson, "God's Country" is Shelton's first No. 1 single since "I'll Name the Dogs" topped the charts in December 2017. Between select tour dates this summer - including a gig with George Strait in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 17 - Shelton is working on his forthcoming album and filming for the next season of "The Voice."
He also recently opened a new Ole Red location in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and celebrated the grand opening of The Doghouse, a music hall and events venue expansion, at the original Ole Red location in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
NEW ALBUM: The guys from Old Dominion - Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi and Whit Sellers - announced they will release their third studio album Oct. 25. The upcoming self-titled project follows the quintet's 2015 debut album, "Meat and Candy," and 2017 sophomore album, "Happy Endings."
The band will co-produce the album with Shane McAnally, who helmed OD's two previous albums. The upcoming album has already spawned a No. 1 single, "Make It Sweet." OD's new single, "One Man Band," is currently No. 40 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart after three weeks.
WEDDING: After getting engaged in March, Chuck Wicks and fiancee Kasi Williams - who is the younger sister of Jason Aldean - will get married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, July 12. After the wedding, Chuck and Kasi will head to Maui, Hawaii, for their weeklong honeymoon. And if you're wondering what's on the menu at the reception dinner, we've got ya covered: sea bass and filet mignon. Chuck, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, and Kasi have been dating since 2018.
PULLMAN CONCERT SERIES: The summer-long Kindred Communications Pullman Square concert series, sponsored by Heiner's and Dutch Miller Auto Group, resumes at 7 p.m. today with a performance by the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra.
There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed. One Foot performs next week.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.