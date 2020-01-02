EXHIBITS: The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum announced that the lives and careers of Chris Stapleton, Martina McBride and Bill Anderson will be featured in individual exhibits in 2020. The Stapleton exhibit will open on June 26, while the McBride exhibit opens on Aug. 21 and the Anderson exhibit on Nov. 20. In addition, the Museum’s annual American Currents: State of the Music exhibit will return in 2020, while the Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ’70s exhibit, which opened in May 2018, will continue through February 2021.
TOUR: Kenny Chesney has added 18 amphitheater shows to his Chillaxification Tour, which is also slated to visit 22 stadiums in 2020. Newly announced amphitheater shows will take place in Lake Tahoe, Boise, Phoenix, Syracuse and more. Michael Franti & Spearhead will serve as support. “As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are — and there’s nothing like them — there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places,” Kenny says. “You look out at the lawn, you see everybody coming together, singing the songs — and it’s this community that feels so close.” Tickets for select cities go on sale on Jan. 24.
ARREST: Nashville police arrested Michael D. Mosley, 23, on Dec. 25 and charged him with two counts of criminal homicide in the stabbing deaths of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, on Dec. 21. Clayton was the son of country songwriter Casey Beathard and the brother of singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard and NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard. Mosley was also charged with one count of attempted criminal homicide for wounding a third man. Mosley was captured on Dec. 25 in Cheatham County, Tennessee, after a joint task force located him in a vacant house. Mosley is being held without bond on the two criminal homicide charges, and a $5 million bond was set on the attempted criminal homicide charge.
REWARD: A red stag deer owned by Luke Bryan was shot and killed on his property in Maury County, Tennessee, which is approximately 45 miles southwest of Nashville. According to a Facebook post by the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the red stag was shot between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean that the deer was likely shot from the road. Red stags, which are a species of deer similar to an elk, are not native to Tennessee. They are typically found in Europe and Asia.