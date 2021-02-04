TEASER: Fans are very curious to see what Dan + Shay are teasing on their socials. On Sunday, they posted their plus symbol with just the date “2.5.21” — we have another day until the reveal, but we’ll be keeping close watch to see if there’s any more clues dropped along the way leading up to Friday. No matter what is on the way, the duo will be following up their very successful hit “I Should Probably Go To Bed” …
EXCLUSIVE TRACKS: Morgan Wallen‘s number-one project — “Dangerous: The Double Album” — already provides fans with 30 tracks of awesome music, including “More Than My Hometown,” “Sand In My Boots” and “7 Summers” just to name a few … but now there are three more songs added. When you digitally access Morgan’s album, now you can hear “This Side Of A Dust Cloud” and “Bandaid On A Bullet Hole” — which were previously exclusive tracks for Target during the album’s launch. The third track that’s available now is a very special piano driven acoustic version of “Sand In My Boots” from Morgan’s “The Dangerous Sessions.”
OPENING UP: Kelsea Ballerini appeared this week on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she talked about how attending therapy helped her in her life, and also in her career. Clarkson said that she and Kelsea are meant to be friends forever when she showed Kelsea’s workout video of using chips and dip as motivation for doing push ups. Kelsea talked about how her song “Love Me Like A Girl” was kind of a musical road map for her husband to help him understand her better. And, Kelsea also shared a story about a wine glass shattering in her mouth while talking to Miranda Lambert.
UPDATES: Tenille Arts loves updating her fans with the events of her life on social media. Now you can get one-second glimpses at her life from this past month. Along with a look-back video, Tenille hints that as she closes the book on January, there might be new music on the way, “Goodbye, January! It’s February …. which means I get to release a new song this month.” Of course, fans are also loving Tenille Arts’ song “Somebody Like That”! It’s a Top 20 hit, and still climbing the country music airplay charts this week.
NEW SONGS: LANCO recently celebrated the three anniversary of the release of their album “Hallelujah Nights” with a live-stream event. During that online show, the guys treated fans to some new songs mixed in with their fan favorites. One of those new tracks is “Near Mrs.” which is the guys next single … arriving this Friday.