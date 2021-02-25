ANOTHER NUMBER ONE: “Beers and Sunshine” was a first for Darius Rucker — it is the first “socially distanced” created song of his career … but now it’s also a 10th for him too. “Beers and Sunshine” just became his 10th number-one country song! With everything that went into making the track happen, Darius knew there was something special about it, and it was just the right time to have it out for fans. This Friday, Darius will be heading to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville where NBC News’ Today will broadcast him playing the newly minted number-one country song.
FUN FAN FAVORITE: While he’s climbing the chart with his hit song “Good Time” — Niko Moon has released a fan favorite track, “No Sad Songs.” Written by Niko, his wife Anna Moon, Joshua Murty, Steven Lee Olsen, and Alyssa Vanderhym, the song gained fame since it’s been a weekly standard during his At-Home livestream concerts. Niko says, “’NO SAD SONGS’ is all about having fun. As we all know, life can be stressful at times and this song right here is all about putting that to the side for a minute and just enjoying life and having fun.”
NEW VIDEO: Jordan Davis released the video for his Top-20 hit “Almost Maybes” last weekend. Jordan says “This song being so kind of true to me is I’ve been able to kind of recreate those scenarios through a music video and do it in a tasteful way, not really bashing anybody, but able to recreate those relationships and the settings. So, I didn’t have the big beard (at) the time I got dumped at a Baton Rouge college bar called Bogie’s. I thought it’d be cool to just kind of go back and recreate that as real as we could.”
FAN SINGALONG: What happens when Chris Young hears a Boyz II Men song? He sings along, of course! Chris is a huge fan of the group, “I mean, I’ll tell you one of my favorite bands growin’ up — and even goin’ outside the genre — one of my favorite bands or groups was Boyz II Men. And you want to talk about bein’ the masters of having a great love song, they were amazing at it. So, I think whenever I try to listen to a love song, I’m like, ‘Would I put it up there with what they did?’ And if I do, then it’s gotta get cut on a record.” Last weekend while hanging out with his “Famous Friends” Chris shared a little impromptu moment where he did his best take on Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee.”