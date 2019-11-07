LITTLE THING’S A BIG HIT: After topping the charts in 2018 with “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma,” Russell Dickerson has scored his third No. 1 single with “Every Little Thing.” “Every Little Thing,” which was penned by Russell, Parker Welling and Casey Brown, reached No. 1 on both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. All three of Russell’s No. 1 songs are featured on his 2017 debut album, “Yours.”
CMA PRESENTERS: The Country Music Association announced the presenters for the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13: Bobby Bones, Hannah Brown, Deana Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Janie Fricke, Jim Gaffigan, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Midland, Craig Morgan, Jennifer Nettles, Madelaine Petsch, J.B. Smoove, Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood. Previously announced performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton with For King & Country and Zach Williams, Pink and Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum with Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett. Hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guests Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, the CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
MUSGRAVES CHRISTMAS: Kacey Musgraves will be spreading holiday cheer this season as the titular host of “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 29. Kacey will be joined by an all-star cast of friends for performances of both classic and original holiday songs, including Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey and Troye Sivan. In addition, the Radio City Rockettes and special guest Kendall Jenner stop by for the holiday special, which will be narrated by Dan Levy. “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” will be accompanied by an official soundtrack available on Nov. 29.
PRIME-TIME PAISLEY: West Virginia native Brad Paisley may not be co-hosting the CMA Awards this year, but he’s coming back to prime time on Dec. 3 as host of his own variety TV special, “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special.” The 61-minute special will feature Brad — and a bevy of his famous friends — performing music and comedic numbers from Nashville’s iconic War Memorial Auditorium. Special guests include Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & the Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, Chris Harrison, Peyton Manning and more.
SWINDELL TOUR: Fresh off of his single “Love You Too Late” topping the charts last week, Cole Swindell has announced a new tour for 2020. Cole’s 14-date “Down to Earth” tour will kick off March 5 in Toledo, Ohio, with additional stops in New Orleans, Kansas City, Louisville and more. Hardy and Trea Landon will serve as support. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8; a pre-sale began on Tuesday.