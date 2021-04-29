NEW SHOWS: Dierks Bentley announced a run of shows for his High Times & Hangovers 2021 tour! Dierks is heading out for five club shows in five nights starting May 11. It’s been 15 years since he’s headlined a High Times & Hangovers bar tour. Dierks says, “Five shows in five NIGHTS. For the first time in a LONG time we’re bringing High Times & Hangovers club tour back… I’ll be playing a few smaller clubs with limited tickets available, but I wanted to see y’all and play a few shows sooner rather than later… so… who’s with me?”
CRANKING IT UP: Cole Swindell is no stranger to hearing his music on the radio, especially with his new hit “Single Saturday Night.” Cole says that it’s still a thrill to hear his songs played … and he does crank up them up when they’re on, “Oh, yeah, you know especially if you’re riding, and it just happen to … it comes on when you’re in the car.” But he does make sure who’s around when he does pump up the volume, “If I’m with people, I try not to crank it up and look too silly.” Fans are cranking it up, and also watching the super-fun music video for “Single Saturday Night” — which now has more that 4 million views.
DARIUS AND THE DOLPHINS: Darius Rucker is a huge fan of the NFL, “I love how physical it is. I love the chess match of the game. I love the speed of the game.” For him, his favorite team is the Miami Dolphins — Darius even famously included his love of them, and the pain they caused him, in Hootie and the Blowfish‘s mega 1995 hit “Only Wanna Be With You” with the line, “I’m such a baby ’cause The Dolphins make me cry.”
Well, these days Darius is weeping a little less when it comes to the football team from south Florida as they are turning things around, “I’m really happy with where we’re going with the Dolphins. I’m really happy with the season, even though I thought we should’ve made the playoffs, but I love our coach, and I love where we’re going … I love our GM, so I hope it keeps getting better.”
With this week’s NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins might be taking a take closer to that playoff run that Darius is hoping for, for his favorite team. Darius will be checking in on the NFL happenings this week, but in the end he says, “For me, there’s two times a year, man — football season and waiting for football season.” In between watching football and waiting for football, Darius manages to squeeze in some time to make some awesome songs — like his latest single, “My Masterpiece.”