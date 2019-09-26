NO. 1: Dierks Bentley scored the 19th No. 1 single of his career as “Living” ascended to the top spot on both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. “Living” follows back-to-back No. 1 singles “Burning Man” and “Woman, Amen,” from Dierks’ 2018 album “The Mountain.” The anthemic track, which was penned by Dierks, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Jon Nite, beckons listens to find beauty in everyday moments, as well as to seek adventure.
The chorus juxtaposes the difference between being alive and actually living life to the fullest, with lyrics like: “Some days you just breathe in/Just try to break even / Sometimes your heart’s poundin’ out of your chest/ Sometimes it’s just beatin’/ Some days you just forget/ What all you’ve been given.”
HEADLINING: After Miranda Lambert caps her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour at the end of November, she’ll refuel during December before hitting the road in January for her headlining Wildcard Tour, which takes its name from her upcoming seventh studio album.
The 27-date run kicks off on Jan. 16, 2020, in Tupelo, Mississippi, making additional stops in Nashville, Denver, Boise, Vancouver, Montreal and more. Cody Johnson, Lanco, Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will serve as support on select dates. Ticket pre-sale began on Tuesday, while tickets for the general public will begin to go on sale today.
TOUR: Justin Moore announced he will hit the road in 2020 for the Late Night & Longnecks Tour with Tracy Lawrence. The 19-date trek, which takes its name from Justin’s 2019 album, will kick off on Jan. 16 in Dodge City, Kansas, making additional stops in Indianapolis, Cleveland, Denver, Atlanta and more. Tickets for the new tour go on sale on today at 10 a.m. CT. Justin recently scored his eighth No. 1 hit with the new album’s lead single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” while Tracy recently dropped his new album, “Made in America.”
AWARDS: The Academy of Country Music recently announced the addition of seven new ACM Decade Awards: Song of the Decade, Album of the Decade, Artist-Songwriter of the Decade, Breakout Artist of the Decade, Single of the Decade, Songwriter of the Decade and Music Event of the Decade.
The ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Decade has been awarded to Johnson County, Kentucky, native Chris Stapleton, who now has 10 ACM awards to his name.
The ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Decade recognizes an artist who has commercially released material, written in whole or in part by the artist.
This award recognizes a songwriter whose creative works and performance have impacted country music over the decade.