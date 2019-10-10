SINGLE: Matt Stell’s debut single, “Prayed for You,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. Penned by Matt, Allison Veltz and Ash Bowers, “Prayed for You” is featured on Matt’s 2019 debut EP, “Everywhere But On.” Matt is the first artist to reach No. 1 with a debut single since Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” in November 2018.
TICKETS: Ticket scalpers are looking to make a killing on Dolly Parton’s 50th Grand Ole Opry Celebration on Saturday. More than 100 tickets for the two shows (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) are listed between $1,000–$5,000 on StubHub, with one seller outrageously asking $14,587.69 for a main floor ticket (there are still four tickets available at this price). There are also numerous sellers asking between $400–$900 per ticket. Tickets for the two shows initially went on sale in November 2018 — and sold out almost immediately. Tickets for Opry shows on Saturdays typically run between $45–$110. The Opry’s two shows Saturday night will feature Dolly Parton, Lady Antebellum, Jeannie Seely, Toby Keith, Margo Price, Barry Gibb, Hank Williams, Jr. (first show only), Candi Carpenter and more.
WEDDING: After getting engaged during their vacation in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2018, Michael Ray, 31, and Carly Pearce, 29, tied the knot on Sunday. According to People, the ceremony took place at Drakewood Farm in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, about 15 miles north of Nashville. The venue features 40 acres of rolling farmland, a mansion, three rustic barns and a 4,000-square-foot pavilion. The rainy weather forced the wedding party indoors for the ceremony, where Carly and Michael exchanged self-penned vows while Opry mainstay Bill Cody officiated. Jake Owen treated the newlyweds to a rendition of his new song, “Made for You,” for their first dance.
AWARD: In March 2020, the Library of Congress will pay tribute to Garth Brooks with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Bestowed in recognition of the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, the Gershwin Prize recognizes a living musical artist’s lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of entertainment, information, inspiration and cultural understanding. Past recipients include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Sir Paul McCartney, songwriting duo Burt Bacharach and the late Hal David, Carole King, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett and Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Garth, who is 57 years old, will be the youngest recipient of the award. He is also the second country artist to receive the award, following Willie Nelson (2015). Garth will receive the award at a tribute concert in Washington, D.C., in March 2020. The concert will air on PBS stations nationwide in spring 2020.