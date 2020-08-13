BOOK: A new book, “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” will explore the country icon’s vast musical catalog. The new book, which was written with Robert K. Oermann, will be released on Nov. 17 via Chronicle Books. In addition, Dolly will deliver an audio version of the book via RBmedia, which will be available on Nov. 17 in both CD and digital audiobook form. In the upcoming book, Dolly will share personal stories behind the lyrics of 175 of her songs, as well as never-before-seen photographs and memorabilia. The audiobook weaves Dolly’s most personal stories around samples of nearly 100 of her most cherished songs. Over the course of her career, Dolly has earned nine Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the BMI Icon Award, the Library of Congress Living Legend Award, the National Medal of Arts Award, induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and more.
SONG: Tim McGraw shared a new track, “Good Taste in Women,” from his upcoming 16th studio album, Here On Earth, which drops on Aug. 21. Penned by Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson and Nathan Spicer, “Good Taste in Women” is among a handful of songs Tim has shared from the upcoming album, following “I Called Mama,” the title track and “Hallelujaville.” The upcoming project will be Tim’s first solo release since 2015’s “Damn Country Music.” Tim and wife Faith Hill released a duets album, “The Rest of Our Life,” in 2017.
SERIES: Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium announced a new six-week concert series, Live at the Ryman. The series will launch first via livestream and expand to incorporate a small, socially distanced audience in accordance with local health ordinances. The Friday night concerts will kick off this week with For King & Country. In the coming weeks, the series will feature Cam, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Brett Young and Old Crow Medicine Show. Livestream ticket prices begin at $10 with optional VIP add-ons. Six-week series passes for the livestreams begin at $50. Artists will perform full live sets onstage at Ryman Auditorium. Each concert in the series will be produced by the same team that has produced the weekly Saturday live broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry.
REMIX: Leave it to the guys from Old Dominion — Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi and Whit Sellers — to give us a truly purr-fect album. The band dropped a remix of their 2019 self-titled album featuring only the vocal “meow.” Every song . . . nothing but meows. “Cat’s out of the bag!” said OD via Twitter. “We are re-releasing our entire album, only this time it’s all ‘meows.’ Sometimes you gotta be silly. #ODmeowmix is out meow.”