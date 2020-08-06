INSPIRED: Chris Janson’s wife-inspired single, “Done,” ascended to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. Penned by Chris, Mitch Oglesby, Jamie Paulin and Matt Roy, “Done” is featured on Chris’ 2019 album, Real Friends. “Done” follows Chris’ previous Billboard Country Airplay chart-topper, “Good Vibes.”
APPEARANCE: Actress/singer Chrissy Metz made her Grand Ole Opry debut on July 25 as the iconic show tallied its 4,934th consecutive Saturday night broadcast. Chrissy, who is best known for her work on NBC’s “This Is Us,” is gearing up to release her debut EP this fall. During her Opry debut, Chrissy performed her new single, “Talking to God.” Penned by Nicolette Hayford, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Ashley McBryde and Aaron Raitiere, “Talking to God” was shipped to country radio on July 27.
FUNDRAISER: Darius Rucker didn’t let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic stop him from raising money for an organization near and dear to his heart: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The “Wagon Wheel” singer turned his 11th Darius & Friends benefit concert into a virtual affair, which raised more than $255,000 for St. Jude. This year’s show featured Darius, Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage on July 30. Fans were able to view the show via a pay-per-view live stream. Darius’ annual concerts have raised more than $2 million for St. Jude over the years.
NEW VENUE: Garth Brooks has plans to open a new venue on Nashville’s Lower Broadway in the next “two, three years.” Garth shared the news while answering questions from industry insiders during a virtual press conference last week. Brooks’ upcoming locale would join a number of artist-invested venues on Lower Broadway, including Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, John Rich’s Redneck Riviera, Alan Jackson’s Good Time Bar, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge + Kitchen and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and more.
BIOPIC: Amazon has plans for a Merle Haggard biopic, according to Deadline. Based on Merle’s 1981 memoir, “Sing Me Back Home,” the upcoming flick is set to be directed by Robin Bissell, who is also co-writing the script with Merle’s widow, Theresa Haggard. Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell is in talks to play Merle. The film will be set in the 1960s during the early part of Merle’s career. The entire music world lost a true legend when Merle died on April 6, 2016 — his 79th birthday — from complications of double pneumonia.