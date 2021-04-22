FAN CLUB EXCLUSIVE: The second of Eric Church‘s three-album project “Heart & Soul” to be released in a few days is out now — but only to his fan club, the Church Choir. “&” is the middle album containing six tracks … “Through My Ray-Bans,” “Doing Life With Me,” “Do Side,” “Kiss Her Goodbye,” “Mad Man,” and “Lone Wolf.” “Soul” — the final piece to this project arrives this Friday.
‘ROAD SHOW’ TO BEGIN IN JULY: Chris Stapleton has announced new 2021 dates for his All-American Road Show! Chris, like every artist and fan, says “I miss touring deeply.” And now it looks like the long wait to hear his ACM Award winning Album of the Year “Starting Over” in-person is over. Starting in Chicago on July 17, it looks like the All-American Road Show will then be on the road for nearly the next year. Various concerts will include an awesome line of various special guests, including Caylee Hammack, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Jamey Johnson, Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, The Highwomen, The Marcus King Band, Willie Nelson and Yola. Tickets for the newly announced dates for Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show begin next Friday — April 30.
NEW MUSIC VIDEO: The music video for Niko Moon‘s No. 1 song “Good Time” looks a little different now. Niko’s version of the hit track with Shaggy is now animated. Niko says, “It was so much fun watching this video come to life! I hope y’all love it as much as me and Shaggy love it!”
POSTPONED AGAIN: Reba McEntire announced on her social media that her concert dates have been moved to 2022. Reba posted, “We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision, but unfortunately we’re not going to be able to play our 2021 Reba: Live In Concert dates. As much as I wish we could get back out on the road, it’s just not possible yet. However, don’t worry … we are going to reschedule the dates for 2022. We cannot wait to get back out on the road and bring you our brand new show! If you’ve got your tickets, hang on to them — they’ll be good for the new dates.” Reba added, “The only show that won’t be possible to reschedule is our July 16, 2021 St. Paul, MN date. Tickets for this show will be refunded.” But, there was some good news too! Reba also shared, “I’ve got some big news coming later this year that I hope will be worth the wait for all of us! Stay tuned for some exciting announcements on tour, music and more coming soon.”