No. 1 SONG: Congrats to Jake Owen — his “Made For You” is the No. 1 song this week on the country airplay chart. Jake loves that fans are connecting with the songs he’s creating, “One thing for me that’s consistent is my love for music. I just love doing this. I love the entertainment aspect of it.” Jake, like a lot of artists, can’t wait to get back to the point where they can tour and bring their shows to fans night after night.
NEW ALBUM: Thomas Rhett’s album “Country Again — Side A” is available now! “Country Again” is the result of the last 10 years of Thomas’ life, but more specifically, the last 15 months. It was the quarantine and time off from his usual hectic schedule that allowed all this music to be created.
Thomas says, “A lot of this record started getting written once I started to slow down. You know, I actually had time to be creative again, and I had time to be inspired and had to think about the last couple of years, and the last 10 years of my life, and all the lessons I learned from that.
“So, when I say this is the record I wish I could have written at 19, well there’s no way I could have. I didn’t have this kind of material to talk about. I didn’t have the struggle and the awesomeness of being a dad, or the struggle and awesomeness of marriage … you know, it was just me. So, I think looking back on these last 10 years, and looking at all the ways that I’ve grown and all the inspiration that’s come from being a dad and being a husband really translated into what this record is today and just something I’m proud of.”
MEMORIES: Back in the late-’80s Dolly Parton and Olympia Dukakis co-starred in the iconic movie “Steel Magnolias” with Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah and Shirley MacLaine. Saturday, Olympia passed at the age of 89. Dolly remembered her friend and co-star, saying “I was so sorry to hear that Olympia Dukakis had passed away. She has been one of my favorite people that I have ever known or worked with. I really got very close to her and felt like we were good friends. Even though I didn’t get to see her much, I thought of her often and knew that she was such a quality human being. She will be missed by her fans, her family, and those of us that were lucky enough to get to know her personally.”