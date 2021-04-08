TOP OF THE CHART: Congrats to Florida Georgia Line, as their song “Long Live” is in the top spot on the country music airplay chart. This is the 18th career No. 1 hit for Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. The guys shared, “Having our fans and Country radio support us all of these years has been nothing short of a blessing, we couldn’t imagine a better song to mark our 18th! Here’s to all of the good times and to many more ‘Long Live’ nights!” Tyler says that while they actually wrote the song a few year ago, “Long Live” is a perfect song for now, “‘Long Live’ was just a really, really special song that we wrote, I don’t know, now probably a couple years ago. It feels like such a big song and such a necessary song and a timely song, even more timely now than ever.”
ALBUM INSPIRATION: Carrie Underwood followed her heart when it came to making her album, “My Savior” — she drew inspiration from music that she grew up with and that touched her a deep and spiritual way. Fans have responded to Carrie’s passion project in a big way — by making “My Savior” the No. 1 album on both the Country and Christian album charts this week. By hitting No. 1 on the country album chart, Carrie Underwood is the first artist in country music history to have nine consecutive albums debut in the top spot since the start of their career.
PERFORMERS SELECTED: The ACM Awards announced who will be performing on this year’s show — the list includes hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young. The awesome line of stars will be sharing their music from one of three legendary venues around Nashville … the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. You can see all this on CBS at 8 p.m. Sunday night, April 18.
LIVE MUSIC RETURNS: Jason Aldean is returning to performing live for the first time in more than a year, and he’s kicking things off in a big way! Jason will be playing back-to-back nights at The Bonnaroo Farms in Manchester, Tennessee, May 14-15. The event will host a limited number of fans in socially distanced four-person pods, starting at $99 a pod. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. this Friday on JasonAldean.com and BonnarooFarm.com, with $1 from each ticket benefiting the Bonnaroo Works Fund.