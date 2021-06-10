The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0202_LUKECOMBS
Buy Now

Country music artist Luke Combs is shown performing to a sold-out crowd at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington in this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

SPECIAL SONG: Congrats to Luke Combs — his song “Forever After All” is spending its second week at the top of the country music airplay chart. Along with being the 11th No. 1 in his career, Luke will remember this song for another special reason: “‘Forever After All’ is the first song that I wrote in my house in Tennessee.” Luke shares that “Forever After All” has a connection to other songs of his. “I wrote it with Rob Williford and Drew Parker … and we knew how much we loved it and how much we thought people would like it. It’s just kind of a continuance of that love story that you’ve heard in ‘Beautiful Crazy’ and ‘Better Together.’” The music video for the No. 1 hit is also a very personal project for Luke as it features footage of his wedding to his wife, Nicole.

ON THE BIG SCREEN: This Saturday, superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line hits big screens nationwide with an exclusive brand-new, concert-length show. Featuring special guest performances from Nelly and Chase Rice, the never-before-seen show will feature the band’s biggest hits as well as new fan favorite songs from the recently released “Life Rolls On” album, including chart-topping single “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” Fans can roll up to a drive-in theater or head to inside showing as well.

STORIES FROM A BOAT: Old Dominion’s new song “I Was On A Boat That Day” has the guys sharing stories about some pretty big events from their career that actually happened on a boat. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey recalls that the name for their second album, “Happy Endings,” which contains the hits “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart,” “Hotel Key” and “Written in the Sand” — was actually “discovered” on a boat.

HONORS: Did you catch the “Kennedy Center Honors” telecast last weekend? Garth Brooks was celebrated along with actress-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter-activist Joan Baez, violinist Midori and beloved TV and film star Dick Van Dyke. In a show filled with awesome moments and performances, it was Kelly Clarkson’s version of “The Dance” that has people talking. When it came to picking a song to sing to honor her friend and musical hero, Kelly says, “Honestly, they asked me to do … to do this and I was like, ‘Which song do I pick?’ I was like, ‘There are so many! I could go so many different ways!’ I thought about, you know, going big — I didn’t know what to do. But I love ‘The Dance,’ and I thought it was a special thing ’cause we just shared this moment on my show, so I thought it would be cool.”

Julie Reeves is the evening host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you