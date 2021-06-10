SPECIAL SONG: Congrats to Luke Combs — his song “Forever After All” is spending its second week at the top of the country music airplay chart. Along with being the 11th No. 1 in his career, Luke will remember this song for another special reason: “‘Forever After All’ is the first song that I wrote in my house in Tennessee.” Luke shares that “Forever After All” has a connection to other songs of his. “I wrote it with Rob Williford and Drew Parker … and we knew how much we loved it and how much we thought people would like it. It’s just kind of a continuance of that love story that you’ve heard in ‘Beautiful Crazy’ and ‘Better Together.’” The music video for the No. 1 hit is also a very personal project for Luke as it features footage of his wedding to his wife, Nicole.
ON THE BIG SCREEN: This Saturday, superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line hits big screens nationwide with an exclusive brand-new, concert-length show. Featuring special guest performances from Nelly and Chase Rice, the never-before-seen show will feature the band’s biggest hits as well as new fan favorite songs from the recently released “Life Rolls On” album, including chart-topping single “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” Fans can roll up to a drive-in theater or head to inside showing as well.
STORIES FROM A BOAT: Old Dominion’s new song “I Was On A Boat That Day” has the guys sharing stories about some pretty big events from their career that actually happened on a boat. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey recalls that the name for their second album, “Happy Endings,” which contains the hits “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart,” “Hotel Key” and “Written in the Sand” — was actually “discovered” on a boat.
HONORS: Did you catch the “Kennedy Center Honors” telecast last weekend? Garth Brooks was celebrated along with actress-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter-activist Joan Baez, violinist Midori and beloved TV and film star Dick Van Dyke. In a show filled with awesome moments and performances, it was Kelly Clarkson’s version of “The Dance” that has people talking. When it came to picking a song to sing to honor her friend and musical hero, Kelly says, “Honestly, they asked me to do … to do this and I was like, ‘Which song do I pick?’ I was like, ‘There are so many! I could go so many different ways!’ I thought about, you know, going big — I didn’t know what to do. But I love ‘The Dance,’ and I thought it was a special thing ’cause we just shared this moment on my show, so I thought it would be cool.”