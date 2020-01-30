GARTH ON TOUR: After visiting six cities on his Dive Bar Tour in 2019, Garth Brooks announced that his first stop in 2020 will be at the Six String Grill in Foxborough, Massachusetts, next Wednesday. Garth’s originally planned show in Foxborough on Dec. 2, 2019, was postponed after inclement weather hit the area. In addition to his ongoing Dive Bar Tour, Garth has three upcoming stops on his Stadium Tour: Detroit (Feb. 22), Charlotte (May 2) and Cincinnati (May 16). Like the previous stops on the Dive Bar Tour, tickets are only available via country radio in the area. Garth’s Dive Bar Tour takes its name from his single, “Dive Bar,” which features Blake Shelton.
NEW RELEASE: Luke Combs will follow up his seventh consecutive No. 1 single, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” with the release of “Does to Me,” which features vocals from Eric Church. The new tune, which was penned by Luke, Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve, will impact country radio Feb. 10. “Does to Me” will be the third single from Luke’s 2019 album, “What You See Is What You Get.”
NEW BAND: The Hot Country Knights — a band fronted by an incognito Dierks Bentley — announced their first single, “Pick Her Up,” which features Travis Tritt. Penned by Brett Beavers, Jim Beavers and Dierks Bentley, “Pick Her Up” will impact country radio Monday. In January, the band signed a recording contract with Universal Music Group Nashville, which is Dierks’ longtime label partner. The Hot Country Knights are comprised of Dierks’ road band, performing ’90s-esque country tunes while donning aliases, mullet wigs and over-the-top attire from the era. The Hot Country Knights feature lead singer Douglas “Doug” Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray “Rayro” Roburn, fiddle player Terotej “Terry” Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.
TRIBUTE CONCERT: The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville will host a Roger Miller tribute concert, King of the Road: Celebrating The Music of Roger Miller, on March 22. The all-star lineup includes Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Toby Keith, Trisha Yearwood, Jamey Johnson, Wynonna, Rodney Crowell, Chris Janson, Lee Ann Womack, Larry Gatlin, Cake and The War and Treaty. Buddy Miller will serve as bandleader. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Thistle Farms, a nonprofit that aids female survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction.
RESIDENCY: Keith Urban has extended his residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum in Las Vegas. Keith added four dates — one in July and three in September — to his Sin City residency, which is dubbed Keith Urban Live. Keith has already performed four residency shows in January, with a number of previously announced dates in April, July, August and November. Tickets for the new dates on July 9 and Sept. 4, 5 and 6 will go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. eastern time.