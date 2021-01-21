HONORS: Congrats to Garth Brooks — he’s been named as one of the honorees for the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors. Along with Garth, the Kennedy Center Honors will celebrate the lifetime achievements of Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Midori and Dick Van Dyke. When he learned of the honor, Garth shared, “I’m humble. I’m proud. I’m all the good things.” While he was very happy to be an honoree, he was even happier to be a country music singer honored by the Kennedy Center Honors, “Probably most excited and most proud for country music. Any chance you get to ‘wave that flag’ among the many other flags of entertainment — not only in this country, but around the world — that’s always an honor.” Garth has been to the honors ceremony before to pay tribute to such artists as Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Billy Joel and James Taylor. The Kennedy Center Honors will air at 9 p.m. June 6 on CBS.
NEW SONG: Blake Shelton‘s new song “Minimum Wage’’ is out now! The country music superstar shares that he’s actually had the track for a while now, “‘Minimum Wage’ is a song that I heard for the first time about a year ago … maybe a little bit longer, and had a lot of ideas how I wanted to record this song.” Blake recalls hearing “Minimum Wage’’ for the first time, “I fell in love with it instantly. I love the message of the song, and I love that it says something about how you don’t need a lot of money, you don’t need all the possessions in the world, you just need to have love.” And the best part for him, “The song on top of that … is just a blast.” So, putting on his “judge hat” like he does on NBC’s “The Voice,” what is Blake’s assessment of his new song, “‘Minimum Wage’ is just all about having fun. Listen to this record, it’s got an awesome intro … which I love. It’s got a killer guitar solo … and I guess the singing is OK, too.”
VIDEO: It turns out that making the video for his song “Bucket List” was a bucket list moment for Mitchell Tenpenny. In his recently released music video for the song, Mitchell partnered with the Arizona tourism bureau to show off of the state’s most magnificent vistas. Filmed in late 2020, Mitchell embarked on a sightseeing music video making trip that saw him cover Sedona to the Grand Canyon to Monument Valley to Lake Powell/Antelope Canyon … singing his song “Bucket List” in some pretty bucket list locations. Mitchell says, “It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life! We got to see so many things I’ve never had the chance to stop and take in during this video.” He also added, “I can watch this video for the rest of my life and remember those moments.”