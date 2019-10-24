VIBES: Chris Janson reached the top of both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week with “Good Vibes.” Penned by Chris, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowel, “Good Vibes” is the lead single from Chris’ third studio album, “Real Friends,” which dropped Oct. 18. The positive tune, with verses like “I’m breathing on God’s time, and I ain’t gonna waste one breath,” follows Chris’ previous Top 10 hits, “Drunk Girl,” “Fix a Drink” and “Buy Me a Boat.”
VIDEO: Craig Morgan delivers an impassioned performance of his single, “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” in a new video. The new tune, which Craig penned and produced, honors his late son, Jerry Greer, who passed away after a boating accident in July 2016 at the age of 19. Greer had planned to walk on to the Marshall University football team in the fall of 2016. After Blake Shelton spearheaded a successful viral campaign to get the new tune to No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Songs chart on Sept. 12, “The Father, My Son & the Holy Ghost” was released to country radio as an official single Oct. 7, with major-label support from Broken Bow Records, Craig’s label home for six years in the 2000s.
HALL OF FAME: Ray Stevens, Jerry Bradley and Brooks & Dunn were formally inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame during a star-studded medallion ceremony Sunday at the CMA Theater. A number of current Hall of Fame members were on hand for the celebration, including Charley Pride, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Charlie Daniels, Ricky Skaggs, Garth Brooks and more. Additional artists included Travis Tritt, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Trisha Yearwood, Old Crow Medicine Show and more. During the celebration, a handful of artists paid tribute to each new member before the inductee was presented with their medallion.
VEGAS: Keith Urban is coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for 12 dates in 2020. The Sin City residency — dubbed Keith Urban Live — features multiple dates in January, April, July, August and November. The 12-date residency follows two sold-out performances at the newly renovated venue in September 2019. General ticket prices, which start at $69 (plus applicable tax and fees), go on sale to the general public Friday.
TOUR: Brett Eldredge will embark on a 10-date holiday tour this December. The Glow Live Tour — which takes its name from Brett’s 2016 holiday album — will kick off Dec. 4 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, making additional stops in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago and more. Last year, Brett released a deluxe version of his 2016 holiday album, which featured 13 songs from the original album and five new tracks, including “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Silver Bells,” “Sleigh Ride,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Christmas Time Is Here.”