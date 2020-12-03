FIRST NO. 1 SINGLE: Michael Hardy, known professionally as Hardy, scored his first No. 1 single as an artist with “One Beer,” which features Devin Dawson and Lauren Alaina. The tune ascended to the top spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Penned by Hardy, Hillary Lindsey and Jake Mitchel, “One Beer” is the lead single from Hardy’s 2020 album, “A Rock.” Before his success as a singer, Hardy earned a rep as one of Nashville’s hottest songwriters, having co-penned recent No. 1 singles “God’s Country” (Blake Shelton), “Simple” (Florida Georgia Line) and “Up Down” (Morgan Wallen). Hardy also had a hand in writing FGL’s “Talk You Out of It,” Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” and Blake Shelton’s “Hell Right.”
‘THE GOOD ONES’: Gabby Barrett followed up her No. 1 debut single, “I Hope,” with the release of “The Good Ones,” which is currently No. 27 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Penned by Gabby, Zach Kale, Emily Landis and Jim McCormick, “The Good Ones” is featured on Gabby’s debut album, “Goldmine.” Gabby co-penned the new single about her then-boyfriend, now-husband Cade Foehner. In April, Gabby became the fourth solo female artist in 14 years to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with her debut single, following Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing” (November 2017), Kelsea Ballerini’s “Love Me Like You Mean It” (June 2015) and Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” (January 2006).
GUEST, TAKE 2: Morgan Wallen will be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this week. “Let’s try this again,” said Morgan via Twitter on Nov. 25. Morgan was originally slated to perform on “SNL” on Oct. 10, but was dismissed from the show after multiple videos surfaced of him ignoring social distancing protocols while in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 3 for the University of Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game. In the past five years, a handful of country stars have performed on “SNL,” including Blake Shelton (January 2015), Zac Brown Band (March 2015), Chris Stapleton (January 2016, January 2018), Maren Morris (December 2016), Margo Price (April 2016), Sturgill Simpson (January 2017, January 2018), Kacey Musgraves (May 2018), Thomas Rhett (March 2019) and Luke Combs (February 2020).
OPRY: The Grand Ole Opry will tally its 4,953rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast this week with a showcase featuring Ricky Skaggs, Carly Pearce, Sister Sadie, Del McCoury and more. A one-hour portion of the show will air live on Circle Television at 9 p.m. The show will also stream live on Circle’s YouTube page.