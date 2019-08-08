COVER: The Highwomen - Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby - recorded a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" for the upcoming movie "The Kitchen," which stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss and is set to hit theaters Friday. "The Chain" was featured on Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album, "Rumours." The Highwomen will release their upcoming self-titled album Sept. 6.
The foursome made their national TV debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on July 30, performing the lead-single title track and "Crowded Table."
FOR THE PETS: Miranda Lambert's MuttNation will be partnering with Tractor Supply Co. for in-store pet adoption events across the country Saturday, Aug. 24. Tractor Supply stores from coast to coast - almost 1,800 locations - will welcome patrons in support of animal nonprofits and their adoptable pets during the Out Here With Animals celebration, a monthlong event that benefits pets and animals of all kinds. Now through Sunday, Aug. 25, Tractor Supply stores will accept new and sealed food, toys, cleaning and grooming supplies and other pet accessories such as leashes, beds and bowls that will be donated to local animal shelters. Miranda is also teaming with Tractor Supply to sell products from the MuttNation line. Proceeds from MuttNation by Miranda Lambert products will help MuttNation Foundation provide support to animal shelters across the country.
HOME PLATE: Garth Brooks' Teammates for Kids Foundation has partnered with Major League Baseball for a new initiative: Home Plate Project, which seeks to end childhood hunger and combat food insecurity. Home Plate Project includes an overall $900,000 commitment, including $300,000 from MLB players, to help MLB team charities support local groups dedicated to fighting childhood hunger. The initiative is expected to reach a minimum of 25,000 children providing more than 3.6 million meals.
GRAND OPENING: Head to Nashville if you want an extra helping of Johnny Cash. Icon Entertainment celebrated the grand opening of Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon in downtown Nashville on July 31. The two-story, 15,000-square-foot venue features traditional Southern meat-and-three fare, including fried chicken, meat loaf, pork chops, catfish, roast beef and more served with dozens of side dishes and homemade desserts. Stages and bars are located on both floors. The restaurant menu is curated by the Swett family, which has run Swett's Restaurant in Nashville for more than 60 years. Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon is located at 121 Third Ave. S., next to the Johnny Cash Museum.
CONCERT: The Pullman Square Concert series, sponsored by Heiners and Dutch Miller Auto Group, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with a performance by William Matheny and John R. Miller. There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed. The Return performs next week.
