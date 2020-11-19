HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are heading back to CBS Television for an all new holiday special! “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” will air 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. Central) on Sunday, Dec. 20. This follows their very successful “Garth & Trisha: Live by Request!” from earlier this year that also aired on CBS. Once again, not only will the superstar pair be decking the halls with their music, it turns out, you can make requests! Trisha, on her social media, asked “What should we sing?” and then declared “We are taking requests”!
HOSTING: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins will host the 11th annual CMA Country Christmas holiday special, airing on ABC on Monday, Nov. 30. Thomas and his wife Lauren will be joined by Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Lady A, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling. This show will have a different feel this year, as it’s the first time the special was filmed without an audience.
NEW RELEASE: Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker have released a new recording of “In the Ghetto.” Reba and Darius, who co-hosted the CMA Awards on Nov. 11, performed the tune during the show as a tribute to Mac Davis, who passed away in September. Mac penned the song, which Elvis Presley scored a Top 5 hit with in 1969. “It was so special to get to record ‘In The Ghetto’ with @dariusrucker in tribute to my friend and legendary singer-songwriter Mac Davis,” said Reba via Twitter.
SINGLE: Last weekend on his social media accounts, Chris Young was slowly giving out hints that something new was on the way. Today, he revealed the final piece of the puzzle! This Friday, Chris will release his brand new single, “Famous Friends,” and it will feature a famous friend, Kane Brown. Chris has known Kane for years, and has said that “he’s an incredible guy, an incredible person and an incredible artist and I’ve just loved getting to know him from the very very beginning.” The two have collaborated before on tracks, and Kane says that Chris is someone that he lists as a music influence.
LOSS: 1990s country star Doug Supernaw, 60, died on Nov. 13 at his home in Texas, according to a statement on his Facebook page. Doug was diagnosed with Stage IV lung and bladder cancer in February 2019. Doug was a mainstay on the country charts in the early 1990s with Top 5 hits like “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” “Enough Hours in the Night” and “Reno.”