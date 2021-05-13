ANOTHER WEEK AT THE TOP: Congrats to Jake Owen — his song “Made For You” is spending its second week on top of the country music chart! Jake says that he had a connection to this song right from the first moment he heard it.
“I love this song so much. One of my best buddies sent this song to me. I knew the minute I heard it come through my email that … I pulled my car over and listened to every lyric and it just totally resonated so much with me. Just love … the story of love and the things that we all deal with and the feelings that we have … whether it’s one on one with our significant other or not, or it’s the feeling you get from the father of the girl you’re taking out or vice versa. So this song … everybody was made for somebody, and I think this song really truly depicts that.”
COMEBACK TOUR IN CINCINNATI: After a 14-month hiatus from the road due to quarantine, Zac Brown Band is coming back with The Comeback Tour! The nearest appearance will be at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 29. Zac Brown says, “We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans, it’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, May 14, at 12 p.m. local time at ZacBrownBand.com. Special guests include singer-songwriters Teddy Swims, Ashland Craft, Gabby Barrett, Adam Doleac and Devin Dawson, who will join the band throughout the tour.
ADDING TO HIS ALBUM: The making of an album is the first step for Kenny Chesney to get his music out. The second step is to take it directly to the fans at his concerts. So, when he released “Here And Now” a year ago, he got the first step in, but not the second — due to COVID and quarantine. Along with the existing 12 tracks, there are new tracks, including “Happy Does,” “Knowing You,” and the number-one hit “Here and Now.” Kenny has added four new songs, “Wind On,” “Fields of Glory,” “My Anthem,” and “Streets.”
TV APPEARANCES: Did you catch Thomas Rhett‘s recent TV appearances at the end of last week? On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he sang his current single at country radio, and the title track to his new album, “Country Again.” And then on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” before he announced that he and his wife Lauren were expecting again at a concert this weekend, Thomas chatted with Ellen about being a dad, his new music, and his new tequila company that he runs with his cousin.