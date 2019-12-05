9: Jason Aldean’s aptly named ninth studio album, “9,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week. The 16-song album, which dropped on Nov. 22, moved more than 83,000 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music. The album also debuted at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. “9” marks Jason’s sixth consecutive album to reach No. 1. The album’s lead single, “We Back,” is currently No. 12 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart after 11 weeks.
UPCOMING: It’s been two years since Luke Bryan dropped his most recent album, “What Makes You Country.” If Luke’s past is any indication, expect a new offering from him very soon. Since releasing his debut album, “I’ll Stay Me,” in 2007, Luke has never gone more than two calendar years between new albums: “Doin’ My Thing” (2009), “Tailgates & Tanlines” (2011), “Crash My Party” (2013), “Kill the Lights” (2015) and “What Makes You Country” (2017). Luke gave fans the first sample from his upcoming seventh studio album with the release on “Knockin’ Boots” in April. After the tune became his 23rd No. 1 single in September, Luke dropped the upcoming album’s second single, “What She Wants Tonight,” which is currently No. 16 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart after five weeks.
NEW ADDITION: Midland’s frontman Mark Wystrach and wife Ty Haney welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Sundance “Sunny” Leon Haney-Wystrach — last week. Ty posted an update via Instagram on Nov. 29, saying: “Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon came into this world with a bang! It’s been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are all doing great and loving being together! So grateful for our amazing doctors and nurses who have taken the best care of us and to our friends and family for all the love, prayers and support! The power of love and positivity is real. Lil Baby Sunny girl is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy! We’ve gotten a clean bill of health and we’re going home tomorrow. Yeehaw! The adventure has begun!!!” After getting engaged in May, Mark, 39, and Ty, 31, got married on Oct. 8. Ty is the founder and CEO of active-wear apparel company Outdoor Voices.
SPECIAL PERFORMANCE: Craig Morgan, who spent 10 ½ years on active duty in the U.S. Army in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions and 6.5 years in the Army Reserves, performed for service members in South Korea during Thanksgiving week as part of his 12th USO Tour. Craig’s trip to Camp Humphreys in South Korea will be highlighted in a special episode of CMT’s “Hot 20 Countdown,” airing at 9 a.m. Dec. 14 and 15. In 2018, Craig was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in recognition of his dedication to entertaining troops and their families around the world.