ANOTHER HIT: Jason Aldean scored his 24th No. 1 single as “Got What I Got” ascended to No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Penned by Thomas Archer, Alex Palmer and Michael Tyler, “Got What I Got” is featured on Jason’s 2019 album, 9. The tune follows Jason’s previous No. 1 single, “Review Town,” which topped the charts in August 2019. “Got What I Got” is Jason’s 22nd No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
ALBUMS: Garth Brooks announced he will release two new albums, “Fun” and “Triple Live Deluxe,” on Nov. 20. Garth has already shared a number of songs from “Fun,” including “That’s What Cowboys Do,” “The Road I’m On,” “Courage of Love,” “Party Gras,” “All Day Long,” “Stronger Than Me” and “Dive Bar.” The 14-track album also features a cover of “Shallow” with Trisha Yearwood. Garth revealed the name of the new album in January 2019, but its release has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. “Triple Live Deluxe” will feature 30 songs from Garth’s three-year World Tour (2014–2017) and his Stadium Tour (2019). There will be six different album covers and each will include a booklet with photos from the road. “Triple Live” was initially part of Garth’s seven-record vinyl package, “The Legacy Collection,” which was released in November 2019.
AWARENESS: The Grand Ole Opry’s 12th annual Opry Goes Pink show on Saturday in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month will feature performances by Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, and Rita Wilson with Victoria Shaw and Erin Kinsey. The show will air live on Circle TV at 8 p.m. Eastern, as well as a companion live stream hosted by Carly Pearce on the Opry’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The Opry’s signature barn backdrop will be illuminated pink for the night and viewers will be invited to make donations. During the show, fans will learn more about the fight against breast cancer and the work of Susan G. Komen. An in-venue audience of 1,100 is planned in compliance with operating plans developed in collaboration with the Nashville Public Health Department that include socially distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, and more.
BENEFIT: More than two dozen artists — including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Vince Gill, and Brooks & Dunn — have donated their handwritten song lyrics to benefit Music Health Alliance. The lyrics are being auctioned by Julien’s Auctions with proceeds supporting Music Health Alliance’s COVID-19 Relief Plan, which was created to provide assistance to music professionals and their families during the ongoing pandemic. The 32 handwritten lyrics have been signed by the songwriter and/or recording artist. Bidding is open now through Nov. 9.