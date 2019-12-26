NO. 1: Blake Shelton scored his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this week with the debut of “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” The new album moved 96,000 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music, which was good enough for No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The 12-song offering features five new tunes — including “God’s Country,” “Hell Right” and a duet with Gwen Stefani on “Nobody But You” — with seven previously recorded hits, including “Came Here to Forget” and “I Lived It.” The new album aligns titularly with past compilations, “Loaded” (2010) and “Reloaded” (2015).
BENEFIT: Dustin Lynch helped raise more than $36,000 for his hometown of Tullahoma, Tennessee, during his sixth annual Dustin Lynch & Friends Benefit Concert on Dec. 17. The annual show at Tullahoma High School, which featured performances by Dustin, Hunter Phelps, Jon Nite and Rodney Clawson, will benefit local charities Isaiah 117 House, the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center and Toys for Tots. Dustin will follow-up his 2017 album, Current Mood, with the release of his fourth studio album, Tullahoma, on Jan. 17. The new project takes its name from Dustin’s Tennessee hometown, which is about 80 miles southeast of Nashville.
ACHIEVEMENT: The Recording Academy announced that John Prine will be one of the recipients of its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. Additional 2020 honorees include Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. A special award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will be held on April 18 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. John is a two-time Grammy winner, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member, PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others.
DEATH: Twenty-two-year-old Clayton Beathard was stabbed to death outside a Nashville bar last Saturday morning. Clayton was the son of country songwriter Casey Beathard and the brother of singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard and NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard. Twenty-one-year-old Paul Trapeni III was also stabbed to death during the altercation outside of Dogwood Bar in Midtown. A third stabbing victim remains hospitalized with injuries to his eye and arm. Police are searching for four persons of interest. Clayton Beathard played football at Long Island University and Battle Ground Academy.