NEW SINGLE: Jon Pardi will try to score his fifth No. 1 single with the release of “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” which will impact country radio on March 16. Penned by Brandon Kinney and Josh Thompson, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” is featured on Jon’s 2019 album “Heartache Medication.”
After scoring four top-5 singles — including three No. 1 hits — with his 2016 No. 1 album “California Sunrise,” Jon topped the charts with “Heartache Medication’s” title track in February. Jon is also currently featured on Thomas Rhett’s new single, “Beer Can’t Fix.”
FITNESS WITH CARRIE: Carrie Underwood launched a new fitness app, fit52, in conjunction with the release of her new book, “Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life,” which goes on sale March 3. According to a press release, the new app is a “holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support you on your personal wellness journey and make it easier for you to find your path to a stronger, healthier you.”
In the upcoming book, which went on sale Tuesday, Carrie “shares secrets for fitting diet and exercise into a packed routine, which is based on her own active lifestyle, diet and workouts.”
NEW ADDITION: Jimmie Allen is loving life right now. Jimmie and fiancee Alexis Gale welcomed a baby girl — Naomi Betty Allen — to their family on Sunday, the same day Jimmie got news that he scored his second consecutive No. 1 single with “Make Me Want To,” which topped the Mediabase chart this week. Jimmie has a slate of tour dates in Europe and Australia on the docket in March.
OPRY INVITATION: Award-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent was surprised onstage by Jeannie Seely last Saturday with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. “One hundred percent yes,” said Rhonda. “Oh my gosh! I grew up listening to the Opry. Thank you dear God!” Rhonda is a seven-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner. She is known for bluegrass hits “The Storm Rage,” “One Step Ahead,” “Ragin’ Live,” “All American Bluegrass Girl,” “Good Thing Going” and more. Rhonda will be formally inducted into the Opry on March 24. Rhonda’s invitation to join the Opry follows recent inductees Gene Watson (February 2020), Luke Combs (July 2019), Kelsea Ballerini (April 2019), Mark Wills (January 2019), Dustin Lynch (September 2018) and Chris Janson (March 2018).