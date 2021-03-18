NUMBER ONE: Congrats goes out to Parmalee and Blanco Brown on landing in the number-one spot on the country airplay chart with “Just The Way.” Parmalee posted on their social media, “THANK YOU to everyone who made this possible for us! You are all so amazing!! Thanks so much to country radio and all of the fans! Today is such a special day…not only are we #1 at country radio in the US & Canada, but it’s also our boy Matt’s Birthday!! Couldn’t ask for a better Birthday present than that!” Matt met Blanco at a party a couple of years ago, and instantly knew that he was someone they should get to know, “Yeah, we hit it off immediately. We became friends. We realized we had a lot of the same musical backgrounds.”
HOST: Keith Urban headed to social media March 11th to announce that he’ll be hosting this year’s ACM Awards, “Thrilled to be back hosting the ACM — Academy of Country Music Awards for a second year!!!” He added that since he loves to collaborate — which is true, as he has two nominations in the Music Event of the Year category, — Keith made a call to see if Mickey Guyton would like to co-host. Of course she said “yes”! Mickey shared, “What is my life right now?! Thank you Keith Urban, and I cannot wait to join you as co-host of the ACM — Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18th.”
ZOO FUNDRAISER: The year-long shutdown has affected many businesses and industries — at the end of this month Brad Paisley is holding an online event to try and help one industry that stretches all across the United States. He’s partnering with an organization called AZA — the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which suffered a billion-dollar loss last year due to people not leaving their homes and avoiding populated areas. Brad will be throwing a virtual concert on Wednesday, March 31, to raise money for more than 240 Zoos and Aquariums.
PRIDE: With a surprise in Surprise, Arizona, last weekend, Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers honored the late Charley Pride with naming their spring training field after him. Before he was singing iconic hits like “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” and winning CMA Entertainer of the Year (1971), Charley was pitching for the Memphis Red Sox of the Negro American League. In 1953 he joined the Boise Yankees, a farm team of MLB’s New York Yankees … but an injury eventually sidelined his baseball career. Charley picked up the guitar again, which he first taught himself to play at 14 years old when his mom bought him one. He had a long-history with the Texas Rangers — Charley was also part of a group that held a minority stake in the baseball team.